(Twitter) Jesus, aliens, a baby alligator and a planet made of drugs: The most Florida news article ever
13
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Willing to wear a wire and set Jesus up is dedication.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Picture missing from TFA
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet there is a market for trump branded "gold bars" for $100 that claim to grant access to meet Donnie .
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fake story from 2015?  On MY Fark?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fake and old.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah this is like years old. And quite dubious.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She followed up:

Sadly it's not real, but you know what? I'm going to keep living in this wonderful world because life is bleak enough.

But seriously should've given some heads up if she knew. I am betting she did not know.

/ To be fair I would've bought it too because Florida.
 
daffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fake or not it gave me a real chuckle.
 
Insain2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sold American!!!!
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tito sold the golden tickets to heaven

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Crystar The Crystal Meth Warrior | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube _k1nvmVzayc
 
WastrelWay
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Isn't this about 5 years old?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

