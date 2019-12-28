 Skip to content
(Cracked)   That awkward moment when QAnon actually manages to take down a bad guy   (cracked.com) divider line
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lewis Arthur is a sovereign-citizen-style conspiracy theorist so weird and off-putting that the Bundy family keeps kicking him out of events, which is kind of like being asked to leave the furry convention for being too yiffy.

My finger has been lingering over Google on my phone, as if to search for the meaning of the word 'yiffy' . . .  but I'm so very afraid
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pinpoint accuracy that makes a stopped clock look like a smooth running Swiss timepiece.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: My finger has been lingering over Google on my phone, as if to search for the meaning of the word 'yiffy' . . .  but I'm so very afraid


Google was OK, but Bing... dammit Bing.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Naido: Lewis Arthur is a sovereign-citizen-style conspiracy theorist so weird and off-putting that the Bundy family keeps kicking him out of events, which is kind of like being asked to leave the furry convention for being too yiffy.

My finger has been lingering over Google on my phone, as if to search for the meaning of the word 'yiffy' . . .  but I'm so very afraid


Turn off safesearch and do an image search.  You'll learn about all kinds of things.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I see Cracked must not be based in California, with all the "independent contractor" "journalists" they have still churning out listicles...
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I mean, I'm fairness to Qanon supporters, there's a sliver of truth in their insane ramblings about sex trafficking, pedophilia, and the fact that the elite get a totally getting a different legal system than you and I... It's just that they take those totally real issues and go way, way off the rails with them.

Regardless, that has nothing to do with the Qanon guy killing a mob boss, so it's like, his insane beliefs weren't even justified there.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

433: Naido: My finger has been lingering over Google on my phone, as if to search for the meaning of the word 'yiffy' . . .  but I'm so very afraid

Google was OK, but Bing... dammit Bing.


Both engines just directed me to a torrent site.

Regardless, as a furry, I can assure you that most furries no longer say yiff without a hint of irony. We've moved on to saying "OwO wats this?"
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I actually exceeded the speed of light, went back before I even read the headline, and stopped reading there
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Those all look like psychopath trolls discovered that conservatives can be convinced of virtually anything, as long as it "proves" they are oppressed and opposed by malevolent liberal forces. Keep enough dimwits sufficiently agitated and a few will take it to the extreme.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Both engines just directed me to a torrent site.


Mine was an image search...  I wasn't clear.  I saw a/the link to a torrent site, too.  It's good to see you, by the way!  I hope your 2020 is a good year!  We'll catch up down the road, I hope.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm surprised that with all this so-called inside information that QAnon couldn't identify Epstein. All this about underground pizza parlors and random American politicians being part of a child sex ring could have been a lot more useful if they had been able to say "It's Epstein and here's some actual proof".

That they didn't is proof enough that they don't know anything.
 
Phil McKraken
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought I was reading Qracked.
 
poo4yoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've had to delete a  long-lived Reddit account this year because of Trumpanzees  nuking my inbox with some pretty insane, vile and stupid crap. The admins really don't seem to care when  t_d users threaten to do crap like seek me out and rape and murder not just me, but also every member of my family. A month of that was more than enough. And all because I called Two Scoops a Russian banana hammock.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are crackpots aware they're crackpots, just unable to rectify the situation?

Like, too late... Tore off the mattress tag?
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MattytheMouse: 433: Naido: My finger has been lingering over Google on my phone, as if to search for the meaning of the word 'yiffy' . . .  but I'm so very afraid

Google was OK, but Bing... dammit Bing.

Both engines just directed me to a torrent site.

Regardless, as a furry, I can assure you that most furries no longer say yiff without a hint of irony. We've moved on to saying "OwO wats this?"


That's because it did an auto-correct, taking an "f" off.  When you do it with the right spelling, you'll...learn things.
 
