 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Jim Beam fined in massive bourbon spill that killed fish. Delicious, delicious fish   (apnews.com) divider line
8
    More: Followup, Louisville, Kentucky, Ohio River, Kentucky, Jim Beam, Friday comment, July warehouse fire, Mississippi River, Ohio  
•       •       •

128 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2019 at 1:35 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually Subby, you are probably thinking of beer battered fish here.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expensive pickled fish
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hope they were fined for cruelty to animals. Jim Beam is just disgusting swill that should be dumped directly down the toilet.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mock26: I hope they were fined for cruelty to animals. Jim Beam is just disgusting swill that should be dumped directly down the toilet.


It's a hell of a paint brush cleaner.
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No fan of JB but I could maybe think of ways to use it in a marinade or baste
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
https://thinkprogress.org/25-years-af​t​er-exxon-valdez-oil-spill-company-stil​l-hasnt-paid-for-long-term-environment​al-damages-b5a325b28ee1/
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Funny how right after all the tariffs are slapped on bourbon the storage facilities start failing.  I'd never heard of a bourbon storage failure before.  I sure do hope they had insurance on all that lost excess inventory.
 
Mock26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Mock26: I hope they were fined for cruelty to animals. Jim Beam is just disgusting swill that should be dumped directly down the toilet.

It's a hell of a paint brush cleaner.


Only if you hate your paint brushes. ;-)
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report