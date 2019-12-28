 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Seattle Public Schools to parents: Get your damn kids vaccinated by the end of break or get your home-school materials ready   (kiro7.com)
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Fark those Measles Enthusiasts.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And good again.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally...Seattle has done something right.
 
Crom72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not familiar, but is there an exemption for "religious" reasons?  If so I am sure most will be back with the correct paperwork.
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure this is a good thing. It's big government telling my family how we should live our lives.  Basically telling us to go FARK ourselves.  Ugghhh, I'm so angry at this article. SMH
 
ur14me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: [i.imgur.com image 625x770]

Fark those Measles Enthusiasts.


So much this.
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And one more time:

Good.

Good.
 
ur14me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PanicMan: And one more time:

Good.

Good.


Bears repeating.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mark Ratner: I'm not sure this is a good thing. It's big government telling my family how we should live our lives.  Basically telling us to go FARK ourselves.  Ugghhh, I'm so angry at this article. SMH

Your right to be a gibbertarian idiot ends when you become a threat to others


Your right to be a gibbertarian idiot ends when you become a threat to others
 
ur14me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crom72: I am not familiar, but is there an exemption for "religious" reasons?  If so I am sure most will be back with the correct paperwork.


Quote the chapter and verse that speaketh "thou shall not vaccinate" and I'll grant thee an Internet to rule as you see fit.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mark Ratner: I'm not sure this is a good thing. It's big government telling my family how we should live our lives.  Basically telling us to go FARK ourselves.  Ugghhh, I'm so angry at this article. SMH


That's the government's job and your taxes pay them to do it.  If you have a problem with that, there's processes to change what they tell you do.  If you don't like that, move.  I hear Syria is nice this time of year.
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Mark Ratner: I'm not sure this is a good thing. It's big government telling my family how we should live our lives.  Basically telling us to go FARK ourselves.  Ugghhh, I'm so angry at this article. SMH

Your right to be a gibbertarian idiot ends when you become a threat to others


gibbertarian ? WTF?
 
Hypnotic Harlequin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know an anti-vaxxer in Seattle with a kid who is about eight now, but I think she already homeschools.  I haven't talked to her in several years, and she was also really into unpasteurized dairy so its entirely possible the kid didn't make it.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ur14me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Mark Ratner: I'm not sure this is a good thing. It's big government telling my family how we should live our lives.  Basically telling us to go FARK ourselves.  Ugghhh, I'm so angry at this article. SMH

Your right to be a gibbertarian idiot ends when you become a threat to others


I find it disingenuous that entire schools are forbidden peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for fear of little Johnny going into anaphylactic shock, but nothing is done to prevent little Johnny giving my kid measles.

/Go fark yourself, little Johnny
//Your idiot parents, too
///Enjoy home schooling
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next will be a microchip. Bahhh! Bahhhh!
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ur14me: anuran: Mark Ratner: I'm not sure this is a good thing. It's big government telling my family how we should live our lives.  Basically telling us to go FARK ourselves.  Ugghhh, I'm so angry at this article. SMH

Your right to be a gibbertarian idiot ends when you become a threat to others

I find it disingenuous that entire schools are forbidden peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for fear of little Johnny going into anaphylactic shock, but nothing is done to prevent little Johnny giving my kid measles.

/Go fark yourself, little Johnny
//Your idiot parents, too
///Enjoy home schooling


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mark Ratner: I'm not sure this is a good thing. It's big government telling my family how we should live our lives.  Basically telling us to go FARK ourselves.  Ugghhh, I'm so angry at this article. SMH


If you don't want government telling you how to live your lives, you would be homeschooling already anyway.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mark Ratner: I'm not sure this is a good thing. It's big government telling my family how we should live our lives.  Basically telling us to go FARK ourselves.  Ugghhh, I'm so angry at this article. SMH

Ratner!!!!! Lolz


Ratner!!!!! Lolz
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About farking time!!!!!
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mark Ratner: I'm not sure this is a good thing. It's big government telling my family how we should live our lives.  Basically telling us to go FARK ourselves.  Ugghhh, I'm so angry at this article. SMH


Nobody cares if your shiatty family gets sick.  What we care about is your shiatty family getting sick then passing it on to someone with a compromised immune system and that sickness kills them you selfish prick.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mark Ratner: I'm not sure this is a good thing. It's big government telling my family how we should live our lives.  Basically telling us to go FARK ourselves.  Ugghhh, I'm so angry at this article. SMH


Shaking your head for what dandruff or lice otherwise STFU.....there's a reason for those shots so kids don't have to go through what is "Boomers" went through!!!!!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: I'm not sure this is a good thing. It's big government telling my family how we should live our lives.  Basically telling us to go not FARK ourselves others.  Ugghhh, I'm so angry at this article. SMH


/never enough bears
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Nobody argued when it was just leeches and bleeding. It seems like science is moving backwards.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Side note:

Kids today are lucky....because there is now a vaccine for chicken pox.  I came down with chicken pox back in 1985....and I had pneumonia at the same time...that was a lovely combination.🤢
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: anuran: Mark Ratner: I'm not sure this is a good thing. It's big government telling my family how we should live our lives.  Basically telling us to go FARK ourselves.  Ugghhh, I'm so angry at this article. SMH

Your right to be a gibbertarian idiot ends when you become a threat to others

gibbertarian ? WTF?


She's running for president. I think she might have been in the military. Study it out.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Are the non participants all the kids of anti-vaxxers, or are they just the children of people who can't be bothered to set up an appointment to see that it gets done?

The schools just went ahead and did it to the kids who weren't up to date back when I was a kid in the 70s. I specifically remember watching a portion of them (the poor kids mostly) lining up for the gun.

Fark user imageView Full Size


What happened to doing that?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: I'm not sure this is a good thing. It's big government telling my family how we should live our lives.  Basically telling us to go FARK ourselves.  Ugghhh, I'm so angry at this article. SMH


You'll maybe barely notice Chicken Pox.. But Shingles will knock your me-first/only libertarian ass on it's ass. And we will all laugh and poke fun at your self-inflicted pain, that is by all reports, excruciating.
 
djslowdive
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Side note:

Kids today are lucky....because there is now a vaccine for chicken pox.  I came down with chicken pox back in 1985....and I had pneumonia at the same time...that was a lovely combination.🤢


Same here. My parents sent me over to a friend's house so I could catch it and get it over with. Glad WA state finally enacted it.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Diseases that used to be as good as extinct are making a comeback.

Can't tell me there isn't a correlation there.

Right to choose ends when my family is affected by yours.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As the owner of a kid in Seattle Public Schools I wholeheartedly support this.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Side note:

Kids today are lucky....because there is now a vaccine for chicken pox.  I came down with chicken pox back in 1985....and I had pneumonia at the same time...that was a lovely combination.🤢


I got it in '84 age 15, also coupled with pneumonia. A week in the hospital of IVs and sleeping.

/ didn't turn on the TV the entire time
 
ace in your face
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sno man: Mark Ratner: I'm not sure this is a good thing. It's big government telling my family how we should live our lives.  Basically telling us to go FARK ourselves.  Ugghhh, I'm so angry at this article. SMH

You'll maybe barely notice Chicken Pox.. But Shingles will knock your me-first/only libertarian ass on it's ass. And we will all laugh and poke fun at your self-inflicted pain, that is by all reports, excruciating.


I realize some people get like 6 spots with chickenpox but that's not how it was for me and I get pissed when people minimize it. I had it EVERYWHERE. In my ears, in my... lady parts... everywhere. It was horrific. I was the child who had the chicken pox birthday party (5th birthday) and I was in a bath before all the guests left.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ace in your face: sno man: Mark Ratner: I'm not sure this is a good thing. It's big government telling my family how we should live our lives.  Basically telling us to go FARK ourselves.  Ugghhh, I'm so angry at this article. SMH

You'll maybe barely notice Chicken Pox.. But Shingles will knock your me-first/only libertarian ass on it's ass. And we will all laugh and poke fun at your self-inflicted pain, that is by all reports, excruciating.

I realize some people get like 6 spots with chickenpox but that's not how it was for me and I get pissed when people minimize it. I had it EVERYWHERE. In my ears, in my... lady parts... everywhere. It was horrific. I was the child who had the chicken pox birthday party (5th birthday) and I was in a bath before all the guests left.


I'm sorry your parents hated you, or didn't know better... it's stupid expensive but get the shingles vax.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
King County is also home to Vashon schools where there is an abundance of unvaccinated children/people. The oldest I know of is in their mid 30's.

I nearly did not vaccinate my children. With two highly immunocompromised in the household --myself included. My grandmother also was a polio survivor. I had influence of said 30 year old's family when I was young, dumb, and impressionable. No Google at the time and books were given to me about how the immune system works, the people who were anti-vax used that as a basis to say why people were being harmed with vaccines. Autism fear wasn't even a major reason not to vaccinate.

Luckily my kids pediatrician was able to sway my beliefs and I begrudgingly inoculated my children. I then about-faced and enrolled them into revolutionary experimental vaccine trials with Fred Hutch.

I sometimes wonder if the people who are against immunizations are more about being "different" "rebellious" and "special" being led by someone who pimps them out with a bullhorn against the status quo? Some of it is, I believe, mental illness (like OCD) or an afflicted need for attention.

Whatever it is, good for the sensible approach. Inconclusive theories are not a hair of a match to widespread outbreaks of disease and millions upon millions of loss of life.
 
nursetim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ace in your face: sno man: Mark Ratner: I'm not sure this is a good thing. It's big government telling my family how we should live our lives.  Basically telling us to go FARK ourselves.  Ugghhh, I'm so angry at this article. SMH

You'll maybe barely notice Chicken Pox.. But Shingles will knock your me-first/only libertarian ass on it's ass. And we will all laugh and poke fun at your self-inflicted pain, that is by all reports, excruciating.

I realize some people get like 6 spots with chickenpox but that's not how it was for me and I get pissed when people minimize it. I had it EVERYWHERE. In my ears, in my... lady parts... everywhere. It was horrific. I was the child who had the chicken pox birthday party (5th birthday) and I was in a bath before all the guests left.


I had Chicken Pox in July when I was a kid.  It was a hot July and we didn't have AC.  The only person that had it worse was my Mom because there were three of us brothers who had it at the same time.  My daughters got their vaccines and my granddaughter is getting hers, so I'm doing/did my part.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
First the government makes it so that I have to have insurance to drive a car. Then the government says I can't handle explosives in my state. Now they're saying I have to protect my kids from deadly diseases?! What's next...? Are they going to make me get healthcare?

Why can't the government just leave me alone and let me be a danger to myself and others?
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Are the non participants all the kids of anti-vaxxers, or are they just the children of people who can't be bothered to set up an appointment to see that it gets done?

The schools just went ahead and did it to the kids who weren't up to date back when I was a kid in the 70s. I specifically remember watching a portion of them (the poor kids mostly) lining up for the gun.

[Fark user image 220x153]

What happened to doing that?


Wait a minute, we were poor?  Aw damn.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Are the non participants all the kids of anti-vaxxers, or are they just the children of people who can't be bothered to set up an appointment to see that it gets done?

The schools just went ahead and did it to the kids who weren't up to date back when I was a kid in the 70s. I specifically remember watching a portion of them (the poor kids mostly) lining up for the gun.

[Fark user image 220x153]

What happened to doing that?

Wait a minute, we were poor?  Aw damn.


I'm sure you were good people all the same.
 
SquareBear73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sno man: Mark Ratner: I'm not sure this is a good thing. It's big government telling my family how we should live our lives.  Basically telling us to go FARK ourselves.  Ugghhh, I'm so angry at this article. SMH

You'll maybe barely notice Chicken Pox.. But Shingles will knock your me-first/only libertarian ass on it's ass. And we will all laugh and poke fun at your self-inflicted pain, that is by all reports, excruciating.


Shingles ARE excruciating! I had chicken pox at 6 mos old, so I don't remember it. But when I was 27 I was in a job that was SO stressful I ended up with Shingles. All your nerve endings come straight to the surface and THE AIR hurts. Not sure I'd wish them in anybody (except anti-vaxxers)
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow, I'm sorry for stirring up emotions. I read the article again, and I've done some googling. I was wrong. I think this is a good thing, and should be a national law. FARK has the power to change opinions and this is a good example.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sno man: ace in your face: sno man: Mark Ratner: I'm not sure this is a good thing. It's big government telling my family how we should live our lives.  Basically telling us to go FARK ourselves.  Ugghhh, I'm so angry at this article. SMH

You'll maybe barely notice Chicken Pox.. But Shingles will knock your me-first/only libertarian ass on it's ass. And we will all laugh and poke fun at your self-inflicted pain, that is by all reports, excruciating.

I realize some people get like 6 spots with chickenpox but that's not how it was for me and I get pissed when people minimize it. I had it EVERYWHERE. In my ears, in my... lady parts... everywhere. It was horrific. I was the child who had the chicken pox birthday party (5th birthday) and I was in a bath before all the guests left.

I'm sorry your parents hated you, or didn't know better... it's stupid expensive but get the shingles vax.


Didn't know better about what? The vaccine didn't exist when I was 5
 
SquareBear73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ace in your face: sno man: ace in your face: sno man: Mark Ratner: I'm not sure this is a good thing. It's big government telling my family how we should live our lives.  Basically telling us to go FARK ourselves.  Ugghhh, I'm so angry at this article. SMH

You'll maybe barely notice Chicken Pox.. But Shingles will knock your me-first/only libertarian ass on it's ass. And we will all laugh and poke fun at your self-inflicted pain, that is by all reports, excruciating.

I realize some people get like 6 spots with chickenpox but that's not how it was for me and I get pissed when people minimize it. I had it EVERYWHERE. In my ears, in my... lady parts... everywhere. It was horrific. I was the child who had the chicken pox birthday party (5th birthday) and I was in a bath before all the guests left.

I'm sorry your parents hated you, or didn't know better... it's stupid expensive but get the shingles vax.

Didn't know better about what? The vaccine didn't exist when I was 5


When I was a kid, parents purposely sent their kids over to play with a kids who had chicken pox, just to make sure the kid got them. It was a way to get them over with. Alas, the vaccine wasn't available until I was about 40.
 
bigfire
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Brave move. Some of anti-vax kids might become difficult. I know my parents were after they went through their mid-life crisis.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ace in your face: sno man: ace in your face: sno man: Mark Ratner: I'm not sure this is a good thing. It's big government telling my family how we should live our lives.  Basically telling us to go FARK ourselves.  Ugghhh, I'm so angry at this article. SMH

You'll maybe barely notice Chicken Pox.. But Shingles will knock your me-first/only libertarian ass on it's ass. And we will all laugh and poke fun at your self-inflicted pain, that is by all reports, excruciating.

I realize some people get like 6 spots with chickenpox but that's not how it was for me and I get pissed when people minimize it. I had it EVERYWHERE. In my ears, in my... lady parts... everywhere. It was horrific. I was the child who had the chicken pox birthday party (5th birthday) and I was in a bath before all the guests left.

I'm sorry your parents hated you, or didn't know better... it's stupid expensive but get the shingles vax.

Didn't know better about what? The vaccine didn't exist when I was 5


Solid take away... Get shingles, don't matter to me a bit. I've had the shingles vax.
 
