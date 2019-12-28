 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Pro-Tip: Keep your gun secure and unloaded when you're at Victoria's Secret. Not a euphemism   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Saginaw, Michigan, local man, detective sergeant, Saginaw Township lingerie store, 29-year-old man, Criminal Investigation Department, Monday morning, Fashion Square Mall  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
putting his wallet back into his pocket when a handgun also in the pocket discharged

Idiot.  Who keeps their wallet in the same pocket as their gun?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no more guns for you, idiot.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The number of people who believe life is a movie where they will suddenly have a quickdraw situation with a clearly defined enemy at any second is ridiculous.  Even if you carry, when shooting starts you should still get to cover and figure out what the hell is going on before shooting anything, so there will be plenty of time to draw, chamber a round, and switch off the safety.  If there isn't, you're farked anyway.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murcia: where people feel the need to go strapped when buying their SO some frilly underwear.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: 'Murcia: where people feel the need to go strapped when buying their SO some frilly underwear.


I find it offensive you assume those frilly undies weren't for him!
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm not allowed to wave a gun around in Victoria's Secret then how am I supposed to get anything there?  There isn't enough money on the planet to actually pay for it.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Eugenides: aagrajag: 'Murcia: where people feel the need to go strapped when buying their SO some frilly underwear.

I find it offensive you assume those frilly undies weren't for him!


Hmm, I had not considered that. Maybe this guy just wasn't feeling pretty that day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Lots of us have felt like shooting ourselves at Victoria's Secret, but it is quite rude to actually do it.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Victoria's Secret is a curse upon this country.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
cdn.someecards.comView Full Size

Also appropos for lingerie.
 
SockMonkeyHolocaust
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I cant support you publicly cause then people would know I read erotica and I cant have that
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
... carrying a loose gun in your pants pocket.  With a round chambered.  And other things in the pocket.

This guy shouldn't lose his CCP (which... will probably happen since this made an official police report, actually) so much as the cops responding should have just shot him in the head a few times and dumped the body in the river in the interest of not delaying the inevitable and minimizing the collateral damage of the inevitable.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When you're so scared of the world you can't go buy yourself a nice pair of panties without a handgun then you might need less time at the range and more with your therapist.

/if you never carried your gun before it was legal then you have absolutely no cause to legally carry it now
 
kendelrio
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: When you're so scared of the world you can't go buy yourself a nice pair of panties without a handgun then you might need less time at the range and more with your therapist.

/if you never carried your gun before it was legal then you have absolutely no cause to legally carry it now


What if we carried when it was *illegal*? Is it ok to carry now?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
To be fair, going into Victoria's Secret often results in a robbery.  He simply was trying to defend himself.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You hasn't unloaded on themselves at a VS?
 
Birnone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Handgun in a pocket, I know
I know, it's serious
Handgun in a pocket , I know
I know, it's really serious
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Giant Clown Shoe: When you're so scared of the world you can't go buy yourself a nice pair of panties without a handgun then you might need less time at the range and more with your therapist.

/if you never carried your gun before it was legal then you have absolutely no cause to legally carry it now

What if we carried when it was *illegal*? Is it ok to carry now?


Sure. And if you carry it infrequently when the need arises, you're a normal person. If you carry it to go buy panties, you're pant shiatting coward.
 
Insain2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Another "Darwin" award runner up......

Wake me win his a "Winner" please....

Thank you very much
 
chawco
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fusillade762: putting his wallet back into his pocket when a handgun also in the pocket discharged

Idiot.  Who keeps their wallet in the same pocket as their gun?


Like most men, my pants only have four pockets.

Where else am I supposed to keep my wallet? There's already a gun in my shoulder holster, I'm not going to keep one of my pants pistols in my waistband like an idiot.

Seriously.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Mr. Eugenides: aagrajag: 'Murcia: where people feel the need to go strapped when buying their SO some frilly underwear.

I find it offensive you assume those frilly undies weren't for him!

Hmm, I had not considered that. Maybe this guy just wasn't feeling pretty that day.

[Fark user image 425x267]


Guitars, guns, and gonads. Balding, with a mullet, is a nice touch. The paunch adds to the authenticity.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Accidental discharges are exactly why I am currently banned from Victoria's Secret.
 
daffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why would you carry your gun in your pocket? There is this great invention called a holster. People like him should not even have a gun.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm just here to say that I lived in Saginaw for 15 years and never once shot myself at the mall.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: When you're so scared of the world you can't go buy yourself a nice pair of panties without a handgun then you might need less time at the range and more with your therapist.

/if you never carried your gun before it was legal then you have absolutely no cause to legally carry it now


pannies, please.
 
