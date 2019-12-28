 Skip to content
(CBC)   And the 2019 winner of the Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should Award goes to   (cbc.ca) divider line
10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sounds like something from Vault 22.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If the plants like piss wait til they get a load of the manure around back.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You know, people started wearing hemp a long prehistoric  time ago
 
Veloram
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That is awful. And clever. Its awfully clever.
 
Birnone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
First there was the Chia Pet, now there's the Urea Pet.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
These radishes taste like piss.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In related news, a dry cleaning employee rage quit her job shouting "oh HELL NO!"
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ian Malcolm Speech - Could/Should
Youtube mRNX6XJOeGU
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

