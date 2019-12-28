 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Urine trouble: Peeing at night costs the United States' economy billions   (apple.news) divider line
f150 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Just imagine the trillions lost from pissing at night for weeks or months after daylight savings time change.  I had no idea of the fragility of humans until hard hitting news stories like this surfaced.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The results are preliminary and have not been peer-reviewed, but they suggest that the sleep interruptions those bathroom breaks cause, which, in turn, affect productivity at work, may underlie the losses.


Until it's pee er reviewed it's kind of a moot point.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is this more or less than the cost of the superbowl
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I eagerly await the the day that the author of TFA discovers hemorrhoids.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dammit, they're right. Tonight, I piss the bed.

(Sorry honey, productivity demands it)
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because everyone goes to bed at exactly the time they need to for just enough sleep.

Imagine what farking around on your phone at bed time costs us each year.
 
Drew P Balls [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Listen proles, your elimination habits are inconvenient, and must be realigned with corporate strategic objectives.

Don't even get me started about your poop breaks.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Piss off, then
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's about the stupidest thing I've read in a while. So let's all stop drinking anything, so we won't have to wake up in the night, and then fall down from dehydration and end up in the hospital with a tube in our arm. then when the doctor asks, how come you're completely dried out, you try to explain about the nighttime peeing, and the doctor says,Are you a farking idiot? and you have to go find a new doctor, who, thank goodness, gives you something better than a drink of water. You need help.

Note: This research was funded by Ferring Pharmaceuticals, the company behind the drug Nocdurna, which treats nocturia.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the heck? Really? I contributed to this problem tonight then I guess.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like an old man problem. Are they flushing 15 times like trumpy said?
 
tiamet4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now I'm supposed to be thinking about my work productivity the next day while I take a piss in my own house on my free time?
Fark that.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Piss on that.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too much coffee, beer and watermelon  in peoples diets.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There really isn't any way to solve this without forcing people to go to bed dehydrated, and I'm not sure the science is in on this yet, but I'd bet that being dehydrated frequently is likely to lead to higher medical costs in the long run. Possibly to the tune of HUNDREDS of BILLIONS of dollars.

So shut the fark up about getting up to pee in the middle of the night. I'm old, and I'll pee when I have to.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby missed the caveat "could" in TFA's headline.  I could be the Emperor of the Lunar Highlands.
 
MrHormel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh poop!
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: The results are preliminary and have not been peer-reviewed, but they suggest that the sleep interruptions those bathroom breaks cause, which, in turn, affect productivity at work, may underlie the losses.


Until it's pee er reviewed it's kind of a moot point.


On first read, my mind saw pee reviewed. Heh.
 
PartTimeBuddha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2wolves: Subby missed the caveat "could" in TFA's headline.  I could be the Emperor of the Lunar Highlands.


oh shiat. I meant to wash the bottle, your highness
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Note: This research was funded by Ferring Pharmaceuticals, the company behind the drug Nocdurna, which treats nocturia."

How's the stock price doing, subby?

JFC
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"but they suggest that the sleep interruptions those bathroom breaks cause, which, in turn, affect productivity at work, may underlie the losses"

Ohhh...this is for people with jobs.
Still no cure for cancer.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never had a problem with peeing at night. Just roll over until you find a dry spot then go back to sleep.

Science fails again.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: That's about the stupidest thing I've read in a while. So let's all stop drinking anything, so we won't have to wake up in the night, and then fall down from dehydration and end up in the hospital with a tube in our arm. then when the doctor asks, how come you're completely dried out, you try to explain about the nighttime peeing, and the doctor says,Are you a farking idiot? and you have to go find a new doctor, who, thank goodness, gives you something better than a drink of water. You need help.

Note: This research was funded by Ferring Pharmaceuticals, the company behind the drug Nocdurna, which treats nocturia.


Yeah, any research that comes from RAND is suspect. Never trusted that low rent Marvel Batman.
 
The Captain's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We Ate the Necco Wafers: There really isn't any way to solve this without forcing people to go to bed dehydrated, and I'm not sure the science is in on this yet, but I'd bet that being dehydrated frequently is likely to lead to higher medical costs in the long run. . . .

Ah, but there is a solution. It's in the last line of TFA:
"Note: This research was funded by Ferring Pharmaceuticals, the company behind the drug Nocdurna, which treats nocturia."

I wonder if inverse.com works for the fossil fuel industry as well.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh. That's why I just pass out drunk. Don't wake up if you're passed out!
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, it's counterproductive, until someone with a pee tape makes it to POTUS.
 
RogermcAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

apathy2673: "but they suggest that the sleep interruptions those bathroom breaks cause, which, in turn, affect productivity at work, may underlie the losses"

Ohhh...this is for people with jobs.
Still no cure for cancer.


They actually have it backwards.  Getting up to pee is a symptom of bad sleep, not a cause.  If you are sleeping properly, then your body stops producing urine so you don't have to get up to pee.

My kid has an airway problem (essentially apnea) and he would get up to pee once or twice a night.  Now he has an oral appliance that forces nose breathing/keeps his airway open and he sleeps through the night like magic.  If he has a stuffy nose or spits out the appliance then he gets up to pee once or twice just like he used to.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those in the business world need to stop being obsessed with their worker's pee. Controlling other people's pee is not going to bring higher profits, it is just a fetish and they need to leave it at home, just like with the rest of their kinks that they keep bringing into the workplace.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew P Balls: Listen proles, your elimination habits are inconvenient, and must be realigned with corporate strategic objectives.

Don't even get me started about your poop breaks.

[media1.tenor.com image 358x200]


The boss makes a dollar and I make a dime.
That's why I poop on company time.
 
Bourbonman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Drew P Balls: Listen proles, your elimination habits are inconvenient, and must be realigned with corporate strategic objectives.

Don't even get me started about your poop breaks.

[media1.tenor.com image 358x200]

The boss makes a dollar and I make a dime.
That's why I poop on company time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Currently drinking my third beer from my bed, so I'm getting a kick.

/also I'm the boss, and IDGAF if you get up to pee during the night. GFY, big pharma
 
xrayspx [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Consumer:  Your bodily processes are inefficient, and as a result, you are failing to Maximize Shareholder Value.  Please refrain from liquid consumption within 6 hours of your defined Bedtime to optimize your productivity.

Thank you,

The Management.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: 2wolves: Subby missed the caveat "could" in TFA's headline.  I could be the Emperor of the Lunar Highlands.

oh shiat. I meant to wash the bottle, your highness


We forgive you.

[cut off his air]
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Moreover, you can't get into the One-Percent without shiating the bed in a nightly basis.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That settles it then.  Tonight I'm going to not only pee, but also poop so I can do my part to destroy the Capitalist system!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Moreover, you can't get into the One-Percent without shiating the bed in a nightly basis.


That's The King of Shiat Mountainto you.
 
itsaback
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There is a simple solution to this. Work nights.

I worked nights for 23 years, only had to wake up a couple of times to pee.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Note: This research was funded by Ferring Pharmaceuticals, the company behind the drug Nocdurna, which treats nocturia.

Next time, lead with that.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If we cut the pee tax in half, it'll pay for itself.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just ask Trump how much pee cost us.
Federal debt is up $2 Trillion.
// the pee, it burns
 
