(Twitter) That's one way to keep people from passing a school bus on the road
24
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shouldn't the flashing lights be on when a school bus is going slideways ?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How do you not film that to its natural conclusion?  And if you did, why the hell would they edit that out?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey now, hey now, don't dream it's over
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bus driver on the bus goes: "Oh shait, shait, shait!"
 
Thunderboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: How do you not film that to its natural conclusion?


Because you are driving a car in clearly dangerous conditions?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The soundtrack really made that video and it doesn't sound like it was added afterwards
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it was a...
(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)
Crowded Bus?
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you ain't outta control, you ain't in control.
 
Chevello
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Welp, no point in steering now"
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I was always partial to this one, although it could use a bit of yackety sax.

EPIC! Crazy Car Pileup in Montreal. Bus Police and Snowplow!
Youtube 0BhhsEuYXZQ
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Deja VOOOOO>>>>
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's missing the drifting music.....

/ 🎵 DEJA VU 🎵

// also, in that situation, locking the breaks is a bad idea
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: How do you not film that to its natural conclusion?  And if you did, why the hell would they edit that out?


It's behind me now so it no longer exists in this reality.

The real crime here though is that although the bus appears five times wider than it is tall, I'll still film a vertical video.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It's missing the drifting music.....

/ 🎵 DEJA VU 🎵

// also, in that situation, locking the breaks is a bad idea


In that situation, you're gonna crash no matter what you do. Probably a solid sheet of ice under that snow. No friction for traction whatsoever.

I did like the way the little salt truck spread some salt on the sidewalk though. That was very thoughtful.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


... or a  Zamboni
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Probably going to take that bus driver a week to "un-clench"
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As soon as temperatures go south of 32, Mini Sodaans forget how to drive.
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
CSB

One ridiculously icy winter day in the early 80s, in a small city in north central Montana, I was sitting in a parking lot at the bottom of a hill with a short but steep S curve road descending it. The dude I was with and I had just smoked some of what passed for really good weed in those days.

A school bus appeared from behind the embankment that hid the first curve, but it's rear wheels were in the drainage ditch on the roadside and it was slowly following the curve perpendicular to the centerline of the road. We had a brief Beavis and Butthead moment of terror and amusement.

The school bus stopped uneventful when it reached the intersection at the base of the hill, and thankfully the driver was alone in the bus. We drove away, knowing that the local gendarmes would be arriving soon to close the road.

End CSB
 
skinink
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A clear case when all you can do is shoot the hostage.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: As soon as temperatures go south of 32, Mini Sodaans forget how to drive.


that's because you have a huge quantity of welcome to murica folks who never saw a motor vehicle before they got here.
 
wage0048
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I live about 20 miles from where this happened, and the roads were actually this slippery.

Air temp was hovering right around freezing, it was raining, but the ground is frozen. Makes everything stupid slippery.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: iheartscotch: It's missing the drifting music.....

/ 🎵 DEJA VU 🎵

// also, in that situation, locking the breaks is a bad idea

In that situation, you're gonna crash no matter what you do. Probably a solid sheet of ice under that snow. No friction for traction whatsoever.

I did like the way the little salt truck spread some salt on the sidewalk though. That was very thoughtful.


Not necessarily. If you can turn that sideways momentum into forward momentum....you'd probably roll, being super tall.

/ About your only hope is counter steer and VERY little gas
 
Fursecution
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I would've gone with the "scary" tag, myself.

Different bus this morning here:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Their hockey game got canceled.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

