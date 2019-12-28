 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WINK Fort Myers)   Won't someone think of the people who suffer from noisy gas-powered leaf blowers?   (winknews.com) divider line
34
    More: Florida, City, A-weighting, Naples, Sound, leaf blowers, Neighbourhood, Prohibition, Neighborhoods  
•       •       •

415 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2019 at 2:29 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hook a hose to the tailpipe of a Tesla?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.
 
phygz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't like it, come rake the leaves for me.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Leaf blowers should be illegal everywhere, especially on the internet.
I can hide from a treehouse. I can cross the street so it doesn't sneak-collapse me to death.
Leaf blowers though - those farkers'll find you. A leaf blower goes through windows, through walls, through doors and headphones and farks you right in the ear, all year long. Just so some asshole can keep his emasculated, buzz-cut pixie prairie looking sharp for all his asshole neighbors. After all, you wouldn't want leaves and lawn trimmings to create an eyesore. It's a national epidemic, these eyesores. Better to shiat in your neighbor's mind with a two stroke motor all farkin' day long than to offend his glance. - gunther_bumpass
 
GalFisk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Battery-powered ones are becoming decent.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Our apartment complex has one guy that keeps coming out to blow water out of puddles with the things.  Often when it's still coming down.

In Seattle.

American Gods is not fiction.  It's a documentary.  And I've come face to face with Sisyphus.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

send my dog in.
they incite a murderous rage in a normally docile/sleeping beast.
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why do leaf blowers seem louder than most other lawn tools? Mowers, Weed eaters, etc.
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good. They put out even more pollution than cars do.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i have slowly been migrating to battery/electric tools and really enjoying the results.

recently got fed up with cleaning the carb, gas lines, oil, running it dry at end of season, storage of 40:1, 30:1, 20:1 mixes and gave away my old gas blower for an ECO electric one.  Don't regret it at all.

has plenty of punch and enough runtime to get basic tasks done.  blow out gutters once a month; drive after mowing, leaves off porch.

Now if I have a big task like moving leaves around at fall, it may take a few charges to do the whole lawn.  Compared to a gas one just needing to be refilled vs chargning.  Each charge goes about an hour anyway which is a nice point to take a break anyway.

plus they are quieter and they just go from a button push.  no pulling on a cord 3-52 times to get it to start.

for professional landscapers?  sure gas.  home-owner? battery ones are great.
 
Seacop [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: Our apartment complex has one guy that keeps coming out to blow water out of puddles with the things.  Often when it's still coming down.

In Seattle.

American Gods is not fiction.  It's a documentary.  And I've come face to face with Sisyphus.


I've got a retiree with a meticulous yard who lives across the street and after it rains he uses his leaf blower to blow dry his driveway and the sidewalk.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My jackass neighbor across the street spends about 2 hours every Saturday blowing every . Last . Piece. Of. Dust. From his driveway, sidewalk, and yard.

/ he's a jackass in a lot of ways, that's just one.
 
perilsensitive
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I want to live far enough away from people that I never have to hear sirens or lawn equipment.  Ever.

/but still have decent internet, of course
 
pheelix
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GalFisk: Battery-powered ones are becoming decent.


Show me and I'll switch once my gas powered one dies. I have yet to see a battery powered one comes anywhere near the CFM output of a gas powered one.
 
jefferator
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meh....whatever.  I love my Stihl 700.  Best investment I ever made in a tool.  Just like a gun owner, your gonna have to pry it from my dead hands.  Im just a home owner but once you use one, you can never go back to electric or battery - NOPE.  And for the professional gardeners, batteries make no sense whatsoever.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

basemetal: If you don't like it, come rake the leaves for me.


i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: Our apartment complex has one guy that keeps coming out to blow water out of puddles with the things.  Often when it's still coming down.

In Seattle.

American Gods is not fiction.  It's a documentary.  And I've come face to face with Sisyphus.


Also in the Seattle Metro. The bit that kills me is that our apartment has sprinklers that come on in the middle of the rainy season. It' be never seen anything so pointless.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm also bothered by farty vegetarians, ie. leaf-powered gas-blowers.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: My jackass neighbor across the street spends about 2 hours every Saturday blowing every . Last . Piece. Of. Dust. From his driveway, sidewalk, and yard.

/ he's a jackass in a lot of ways, that's just one.


I just moved from Naples so let me give you the skinny.  They start early, like 8am.  The landscape crews descend and mow and weed eat and use those jet-engine blowers to blow debris out of the middle of the community roads and walkways.  This goes on for at least two hours nearby and all day all over the community.

Oh and need gas?  Good luck wending your way thru a 7-11 parking lot, the trucks and trailers take up both pump stations and they sit there for a good while filling up gas cans etc.

Naples is a beautiful town, but you have to put up with some stuff I guess.  The beauty isn't worth living there.


Also, I saw a dude vacuuming his driveway the other day.  Had the extension cord out behind him.  I nearly wrecked my car, I couldn't look away.
 
Harlee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

phygz: [quickmeme.com image 359x424]


Sometimes I fantasize about becoming a serial killer as a post-retirement career. My victims of choice would be gardeners and mall sweepers using leaf blowers. All the victims will be found with their heads blown off from the pressure of the gas from the blower nozzle lovingly inserted two feet up their rectums and duct-taped in place.  I would take photographs and post them to Fark.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: i have slowly been migrating to battery/electric tools and really enjoying the results.

recently got fed up with cleaning the carb, gas lines, oil, running it dry at end of season, storage of 40:1, 30:1, 20:1 mixes and gave away my old gas blower for an ECO electric one.  Don't regret it at all.

has plenty of punch and enough runtime to get basic tasks done.  blow out gutters once a month; drive after mowing, leaves off porch.

Now if I have a big task like moving leaves around at fall, it may take a few charges to do the whole lawn.  Compared to a gas one just needing to be refilled vs chargning.  Each charge goes about an hour anyway which is a nice point to take a break anyway.

plus they are quieter and they just go from a button push.  no pulling on a cord 3-52 times to get it to start.

for professional landscapers?  sure gas.  home-owner? battery ones are great.


Totally agree. I've been replacing my gas powered tools with battery powered ones, and loving it. My yard is relatively small, which means I don't have to be as careful when buying them, but even if I had a bigger yard I'd still be going electric at this point.

SOOOO much quieter, so much less maintenance/issues with the equipment. But my favorite thing might just be the reduction in weight. My new battery powered mower is like half the weight of my small old gas powered mower. It's so much easier to drag it to the front yard, and carry it up the stairs. That alone was worth the upgrade for me. And no more worrying about checking the oil, or making sure to put gas stabilizer in the gas during storage or etc..
 
WTP 2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
can't you charge them in the vehicle ?
how about a time limit to use them, you don't have to blow a whole lawn, just walkways.
notice that the guy in the photo has no hearing protection.!!! how loud could it be ?
it is not like they do it at night...!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hate em, if you forget to close the windows the house fills up with motor exhaust.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: TheCableGuy: My jackass neighbor across the street spends about 2 hours every Saturday blowing every . Last . Piece. Of. Dust. From his driveway, sidewalk, and yard.

/ he's a jackass in a lot of ways, that's just one.

I just moved from Naples so let me give you the skinny.  They start early, like 8am.  The landscape crews descend and mow and weed eat and use those jet-engine blowers to blow debris out of the middle of the community roads and walkways.  This goes on for at least two hours nearby and all day all over the community.

Oh and need gas?  Good luck wending your way thru a 7-11 parking lot, the trucks and trailers take up both pump stations and they sit there for a good while filling up gas cans etc.

Naples is a beautiful town, but you have to put up with some stuff I guess.  The beauty isn't worth living there.


Also, I saw a dude vacuuming his driveway the other day.  Had the extension cord out behind him.  I nearly wrecked my car, I couldn't look away.


If they do away with gas powered leaf blowers then they can't biatch when its not done. I'd be fine with that.

For some damned reason, Quebecois do not like leaves. Snowbirds from CA remove them daily, get all arrogant and huffy if you are not so inclined. Like the above post mentioned, I witness a Quebecois vacuuming the gravel around his trailer every morning at 7 AM.  His wife come out to make sure he didn't miss one, which is helpful...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
These things are an environmental disaster. They are totally unnecessary, they pollute, they blow sand and dirt into peoples' eyes, and they are noisy. Let the leaves fall where they may.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stuffy: Why do leaf blowers seem louder than most other lawn tools? Mowers, Weed eaters, etc.


They are designed to move large volumes of air and high speed. They are basically gas powered noise generators.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They banned gasoline leafblowers here a while back. Everybody switched to propane. Moral: don't ban things, regulate the undesired effects and let people achieve the goal however they want.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pheelix: GalFisk: Battery-powered ones are becoming decent.

Show me and I'll switch once my gas powered one dies. I have yet to see a battery powered one comes anywhere near the CFM output of a gas powered one.


not sure your overall needs but I was blown away by this one when I first used it.  really pushes air and large piles of leaves.

It easily performed as well as my PoulanPro and a lot less maintenance.

https://egopowerplus.com/blower-530cf​m​/

they have larger CFM models too.

Usually stick within the Ryobi system to reduce number of chargers/batteries but broke out of that ecosystem for this one.
 
phygz [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Harlee: phygz: [quickmeme.com image 359x424]

Sometimes I fantasize about becoming a serial killer as a post-retirement career. My victims of choice would be gardeners and mall sweepers using leaf blowers. All the victims will be found with their heads blown off from the pressure of the gas from the blower nozzle lovingly inserted two feet up their rectums and duct-taped in place.  I would take photographs and post them to Fark.


The only thing that would make this movie more awesome is if you used that training to hire out your services to shady organizations who have become fed up with robocalls. Flush with resources, you descend on the shiatholes perpetuating the calls and leave a trail of carnage so deep that robocall operations everywhere shut down in fear.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stuffy: Why do leaf blowers seem louder than most other lawn tools? Mowers, Weed eaters, etc.


It's not just the two stroke engine, centrifugal  impeller blowers are loud. Image how loud an engine powered vacuum cleaner would be.
 
nanim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They should have done their study from a pollution standpoint.  Those 2 and 4 cycle gas leave blowers can be justifiably silenced for that.
*Pollutants measured during testing - weighted grams per minute:

                       NMHC    NOx       CO
2011 Ford Raptor   0.005      0.005     0.276
2012 Fiat 500         0.016      0.010      0.192
Ryobi leaf blower    0.182      0.031       3.714
Echo  leaf blower    1.495       0.010      6.445
Distilling these results, the 4-stroke Ryobi leaf blower kicked out 6.8 times more NOx, 13.5 times more CO and more than 36 times more NMHC than the Raptor.
The 2-stroke leaf blower was worse still, generating 23 times the CO and nearly 300 times more NMHC than the crew cab pickup. Let's put that in perspective. To equal the hydrocarbon emissions of about a half-hour of yard work with this two-stroke leaf blower, you'd have to drive a Raptor for 3,887 miles, which equals the driving distance from Texas to Anchorage, Alaska.

/  www.edmunds.com/car-reviews/features/e​missions-test-car-vs-truck-vs-leaf-blo​wer.html
 
Running Wild
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Professional landscaper here whose company has largely converted to electric. Electrics have come a long way, to the point that they are viable for pretty much all lawn maintenance applications except for autumn leaf removal. We had 2 of our gas blowers go out briefly this fall and it quickly became painfully apparent that the electric blowers just wouldn't cut it.

That said, I hope there's a special place in hell for people who operate ICE powered equipment before 9 AM on Saturday morning.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the maintenance folks who have to operate them on soaking wet leaves after a rainstorm. They still need the paycheck, but they need something more powerful than that, like a flamethrower. And let's face it, nobody's going to hassle a crew operating flamethrowers near their house.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report