A look back at 2019, the most bizarre year in history
    More: Followup, December, 1997, 1971, 1946, 1978, 1966, 1984, 1980  
527 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2019 at 8:17 PM (1 hour ago)



Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah, whatever.  Live a little longer.

my·o·pi·a
/mīˈōpēə/
noun
nearsightedness.
lack of imagination, foresight, or intellectual insight.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Someone doesn't know their history. At all.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like we have everything covered.  No, not "most bizarre."
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not even sure it was the most bizarre year in my life

/But it has been pretty f*cking weird
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This year didn't come close to 1969.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark "wrote" that??
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it's only fair - as I began this thread chastising Subby because I dislike the myopia - to explore other times and years.  It's actually interesting to Google and probasbly needs to be divided between most bizarre years for the world vs. most bizarre for America.  Tulipomania is somewhat known, but orchids?  A small village in southern Ireland being attacked by Barbary pirates from North Africa with women captured as slaves or an 18-month long winter in Europe due to a dust cloud?  I would say the most bizarre year has to be the one (1374) or two? (1518) involving St. Vitus dancing plague, but Google provides so many options, including B.C.

...And Warren Harding remains the worst president of all time, regardless of your thoughts on Trump, or Bush, or Clinton, or Nixon.  fark Harding.  Bastard.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This year didn't come close to 1969.


1945 scoffs.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How bizarre? How bizarre

/It's making me crazy!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
2019:

I don't know about ever.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
2020 will be worse.

The russians will hack the election with the help of the medias and the GOP.
Trump will ''win''.
Shiat will go wrong with North Korea... and Iran.
The economy will go in the dumpster.
Trumpers will continue to commit mass murders.
Families will continue to be separated by the american SS aka ICE and put into concentration camps.
Trump will continue to trash NATO allies and suck up to dictators while the medias say nothing.
The senate will continue to defend him.
The open skies/START treaties will be destroyed because it helps our allies against russia.
Saudi arabia will kick up their nuclear program a notch and nobody will say nothing.
Pakistan will continue to fund and arm terrorists in india.
Israel/Hamas will continue to murder each other.
Assad will continue to murder civilians with the help of russia.
Erdogan will continue to be the dictator that he is and NATO/EU wont do shiat about it.
Modi will kick up its make india great again BS up a notch.

Trump and the neo-cons have been setting up the stage for the world status quo to blow up for the last 3 years and the bill is coming.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I feel like this needs to be turned into a checklist and revisited In a thread 1 year from now.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lolmao500: 2020 will be worse.


There's still time to avoid that.

/ C'mon giant meteor, you're our only hope
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Like the whole damn planet drank the stupid juice.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I feel like this needs to be turned into a checklist and revisited In a thread 1 year from now.


I would click on that - "Subby made this list last year, let's see how it all turned out."

/ lolmao500 should put it in her/his Fark profile.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I feel like this needs to be turned into a checklist and revisited In a thread 1 year from now.


Well aren't you just a breath of fresh air?  I'm recommending you turn off MSNBC, stop logging in to Democratic Underground, and go do something nice for someone. You'll feel better, guaranteed!
Happy New Year!!
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As a you'un, I would have to go with 68-69 looking like the world was going completely off the rails. Particularly the Holy Week Uprising in 1968. American cities on fire with soldiers in the streets. This is more of a comedy act.

/done by brother theodore
//fark, I'm old
///shakes onion on belt
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
1968 was the most bizarre year in the US, in my lifetime.
 
