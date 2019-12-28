 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Man kills family, thanks NRA for making it possible   (news.com.au) divider line
    Mitch McConnell, Party leaders of the United States Senate, Kevin Heimsoth, primary school, Golden Retriever, Sunnyland Elementary School, Bellingham, Washington  
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Losers often blame others for their failures.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Losers often blame others for their failures.


Apparently you either didn't read, or are ignoring what he wrote
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Losers often blame others for their failures.



What are you talking about, he was quite successful.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did they thank him back for buying their guns and ammunition?
 
stir22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Funny how stuff like this never shows up on my right wing friends FB feeds.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Credit where credit is due
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
False flag.  Paid actor.  Study it out.

I mean, you know what'll be the Weeners.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Chariset: False flag.  Paid actor.  Study it out.

I mean, you know what'll be the Weeners.


FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking loser wasn't successful at killing himself.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reads like a far-left caricature. Color me skeptical here.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man who killed his principal wife...
I hope his back up wife is OK.
 
interwoven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guns may have made it easier as he said but even without a gun, this guy would have done it. No access to a firearm wouldn't have changed the outcome. He would have just run the car up to 100 and slammed into a bridge. Where there is a will there is a way.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made a tweet reply to this farkwad that read

Murdering
All
Good
Americans

And now I'm in Twitter Jail because some rightwing snowflake reported me. Dafuq??
 
neapoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Reads like a far-left caricature. Color me skeptical here.


This is a thing that happened. How can you be skeptical of literal reality??
 
interwoven
‘’ 1 hour ago  

interwoven: Guns may have made it easier as he said but even without a gun, this guy would have done it. No access to a firearm wouldn't have changed the outcome. He would have just run the car up to 100 and slammed into a bridge. Where there is a will there is a way.


Maybe not. Don't see in the article where he took himself out afterward.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I made a tweet reply to this farkwad that read

Murdering
All
Good
Americans

And now I'm in Twitter Jail because some rightwing snowflake reported me. Dafuq??


Again I say, Dafuq?

Some guy shoots up his pets & family then brags about it on Twiiter and his tweet is still up days later, but my reply gets gets nuked in less than 15 minutes and they toss me into twitter jail for a week?

So that's how Twitter handles things, huh?

/You bet your ass my username checks out!
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why an Austrailian news link?  WTF?

https://www.bellinghamherald.com/news/​local/crime/article238772443.html
https://www.foxnews.com/us/washington​-​murder-suicide-wife-tweets-nra-trump
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-​n​ews/crime/bellingham-elementary-school​-principal-found-dead/
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stir22: Funny how stuff like this never shows up on my right wing friends FB feeds.


This guy was a deranged lefty:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/heavy.co​m​/news/2019/12/kevin-heimsoth/amp/

I'm betting you're going to see a lot of it.
 
GrumpyOldFool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

interwoven: interwoven: Guns may have made it easier as he said but even without a gun, this guy would have done it. No access to a firearm wouldn't have changed the outcome. He would have just run the car up to 100 and slammed into a bridge. Where there is a will there is a way.

Maybe not. Don't see in the article where he took himself out afterward.


Tried and (so far) failed to kill himself. Says so right in the article.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrumpyOldFool: interwoven: interwoven: Guns may have made it easier as he said but even without a gun, this guy would have done it. No access to a firearm wouldn't have changed the outcome. He would have just run the car up to 100 and slammed into a bridge. Where there is a will there is a way.

Maybe not. Don't see in the article where he took himself out afterward.

Tried and (so far) failed to kill himself. Says so right in the article.


Heavy.com is a right-wing biased website. Of course they're gonna try to twist it back on "the libs".

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heavy.c​o​m
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kevin Heimsoth, 56, is reported to have killed his primary school principal wife, Lynn, their Golden Retriever

AW HELL NAW

Hope you burn in hell with these two f*ckers!
mrschwen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrumpyOldFool: interwoven: interwoven: Guns may have made it easier as he said but even without a gun, this guy would have done it. No access to a firearm wouldn't have changed the outcome. He would have just run the car up to 100 and slammed into a bridge. Where there is a will there is a way.

Maybe not. Don't see in the article where he took himself out afterward.

Tried and (so far) failed to kill himself. Says so right in the article.


From other articles it also sounds like he was a real nutso for years. This wasn't a sudden snap.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: stir22: Funny how stuff like this never shows up on my right wing friends FB feeds.

This guy was a deranged lefty:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/heavy.com​/news/2019/12/kevin-heimsoth/amp/

I'm betting you're going to see a lot of it.


That seems so, still doesn't make his point wrong.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: False flag.  Paid actor.  Study it out.

...

I mean, you know what'll be the Weeners.


Nope.  Deranged Democrat like James Hodgkinson.  Sounds just like a lot of Farmers, ranted about Trump and " Moscow Mitch".

Maybe part of the background check process should deny the sale if you're a registered Democrat.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: stir22: Funny how stuff like this never shows up on my right wing friends FB feeds.

This guy was a deranged lefty:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/heavy.com​/news/2019/12/kevin-heimsoth/amp/

I'm betting you're going to see a lot of it.


But was he wrong, tho?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I made a tweet reply to this farkwad that read

Murdering
All
Good
Americans

And now I'm in Twitter Jail because some rightwing snowflake reported me. Dafuq??


Haha!

Twitter is brain poison.  You should be thankful.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: BigNumber12: Reads like a far-left caricature. Color me skeptical here.

This is a thing that happened. How can you be skeptical of literal reality??


You must be joking.   This is Fark.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another example of a psychopath the left won't claim responsibility for after infecting his mind with their demented ideology. You people broke it, you own it.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad about his wife, but she married crazy and lost that gamble.
Me, I'm upset and outraged over him shooting the cat and dog. They were innocents who did not deserve to have an evil human inflicted upon them.
 
nucular_option
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suicide is the epitome of selfishness.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: GrumpyOldFool: interwoven: interwoven: Guns may have made it easier as he said but even without a gun, this guy would have done it. No access to a firearm wouldn't have changed the outcome. He would have just run the car up to 100 and slammed into a bridge. Where there is a will there is a way.

Maybe not. Don't see in the article where he took himself out afterward.

Tried and (so far) failed to kill himself. Says so right in the article.

Heavy.com is a right-wing biased website. Of course they're gonna try to twist it back on "the libs".

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heavy.co​m


So you're saying they are incorrect about him tweeting anti-Trump tweets?  Tweeting about, and I quote, "Moscow Mitch"?

Because I'm willing to listen if you've got evidence to the contrary, not just an implied ad hominem attack on the source.  So if you've got evidence Heavy.com is lying about his tweets, I'm all ears.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dog gets mentioned in the headline but the information on the cat is buried in the first paragraph?!  And, this on Caturday!  It's an outrage!
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I made a tweet reply to this farkwad that read

Murdering
All
Good
Americans

And now I'm in Twitter Jail because some rightwing snowflake reported me. Dafuq??


Twitter lets Trump tweet...that should tell you all you need to know about their "standards".
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was the dog's name worth mentioning, but the cat's wasn't?!

#catlivesmatter
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: stir22: Funny how stuff like this never shows up on my right wing friends FB feeds.

This guy was a deranged lefty:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/heavy.com​/news/2019/12/kevin-heimsoth/amp/

I'm betting you're going to see a lot of it.


Deep thoughts with dittybopper: being opposed to Trump and white supremacists, and having a wife who supports a Democratic presidential candidate, makes one a "deranged lefty."

/our country is so farked
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: BigNumber12: Reads like a far-left caricature. Color me skeptical here.

This is a thing that happened. How can you be skeptical of literal reality??


1) it's twitter
2) I've been drinking, a lot

I'll check back tomorrow.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tpmchris: Just another example of a psychopath the left won't claim responsibility for after infecting his mind with their demented ideology. You people broke it, you own it.


*shrugs*
And thanks to you fascistic douche-canoes they are realizing that: HEY! WE CAN LEVEL-UP TOO!
Keep that in mind, while you keep poking the bear.

THANKS, NRA! thanks indeed.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: AAAAGGGGHHHH: GrumpyOldFool: interwoven: interwoven: Guns may have made it easier as he said but even without a gun, this guy would have done it. No access to a firearm wouldn't have changed the outcome. He would have just run the car up to 100 and slammed into a bridge. Where there is a will there is a way.

Maybe not. Don't see in the article where he took himself out afterward.

Tried and (so far) failed to kill himself. Says so right in the article.

Heavy.com is a right-wing biased website. Of course they're gonna try to twist it back on "the libs".

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heavy.co​m

So you're saying they are incorrect about him tweeting anti-Trump tweets?  Tweeting about, and I quote, "Moscow Mitch"?

Because I'm willing to listen if you've got evidence to the contrary, not just an implied ad hominem attack on the source.  So if you've got evidence Heavy.com is lying about his tweets, I'm all ears.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: feckingmorons: Losers often blame others for their failures.

Apparently you either didn't read, or are ignoring what he wrote


I read it, that is why I called him a loser with no personal responsibility.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: dittybopper: stir22: Funny how stuff like this never shows up on my right wing friends FB feeds.

This guy was a deranged lefty:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/heavy.com​/news/2019/12/kevin-heimsoth/amp/

I'm betting you're going to see a lot of it.

Deep thoughts with dittybopper: being opposed to Trump and white supremacists, and having a wife who supports a Democratic presidential candidate, makes one a "deranged lefty."

/our country is so farked


There's a difference between being opposed to a political leader and ranting and raving like a lunatic about said leader. His tweets were similar to how a lot of right leaning fox news watchers are - the only difference being he was left leaning instead.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh even the cat?!  :(
I'm regretting reading this.
Nonetheless....
I gotta ask: how do people get this violent against others? I'd appreciate a read of any in-depth articles about what leads to one turning so violently/murderously against those they once loved, hopefully before there's another news report of something like this.

I mean... this guy must've seemed quite normal long enough to establish a good life (check out that house). You know: normal breakfasts and nights out; doing yard work; complaining about traffic; jokes about junk mail; celebrating holidays; laughing at something silly the dog or cat did....

... no matter how low things get for myself, or anyone I know, none of us would ever harm anyone but ourselves (which, yeah, I know, can hurt those who care about us, but that's besides the point I'm making).

/wracking my brain trying to understand
//former "cutter"
///scars all mostly on shoulders - so no one would see; long story
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: farking loser wasn't successful at killing himself.


Hey, 3 out of 4 ain't bad.

And he thanked the people that made it possible!  That has to count for something!
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Link references https://www.bellinghamheral​d.com/news/local/crime/article23877244​3.html
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

neapoi: BigNumber12: Reads like a far-left caricature. Color me skeptical here.

This is a thing that happened. How can you be skeptical of literal reality??


they're republicans, remember?
 
scanman61
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

dittybopper: stir22: Funny how stuff like this never shows up on my right wing friends FB feeds.

This guy was a deranged lefty:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/heavy.com​/news/2019/12/kevin-heimsoth/amp/

I'm betting you're going to see a lot of it.


SO it doesn't count because he wasn't a True Scotsman?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Why an Austrailian news link?  WTF?

https://www.bellinghamherald.com/news/​local/crime/article238772443.html
https://www.foxnews.com/us/washington-​murder-suicide-wife-tweets-nra-trump
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-n​ews/crime/bellingham-elementary-school​-principal-found-dead/


Because the Heimsoth's are from Australia.

Thank God Chris and Liam are OK.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Why an Austrailian news link?  WTF?

https://www.bellinghamherald.com/news/​local/crime/article238772443.html
https://www.foxnews.com/us/washington-​murder-suicide-wife-tweets-nra-trump
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-n​ews/crime/bellingham-elementary-school​-principal-found-dead/


Because apparently American news sources avoid the gun thing, pretty crazy how the Fox link outright pretends the gun part didn't happen and tries to make out the Twitter account isn't his.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Make that the SeattleTimes one. I had to copy paste the other two and both went to broken links.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Anyone find this weird we're getting relevant American issues from Australia first?
 
