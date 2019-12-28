 Skip to content
(Reno Gazette-Journal)   Pro-plaguers shut down immunization event in Nevada. Seems like Russia has weaponized American idiots   (rgj.com) divider line
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Make no mistake, the GOP has weaponized idiots.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm sure there are laws against all that harassment. I'm sure they'll be looking for those people to arrest, try, and punish them. Right?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
 
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If it wasn't for the need to protect those who cannot be vaccinated due to real health issues or age I would suggest making every family that refuses vaccination sit in an enclosed space and be directly exposed to the diseases they refuse the shots for.  That way they can earn immunity the hard way, or be removed from the breeding pool.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too bad there's no vaccine for stupid
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Too bad there's no vaccine for stupid



whale.toView Full Size


"no vaccine" is for stupid.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send in the cops and start cracking skulls
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a typo in their announcement.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Too bad there's no vaccine for stupid


[whale.to image 215x401]

"no vaccine" is for stupid.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Too bad there's no vaccine for stupid


[whale.to image 215x401]

"no vaccine" is for stupid.


Unfortunately herd immunity works better with more people vaccinated. We let these people not vaccinate and then a common disease nearly eradicated by immunization mutates in their bodies and then the vaccine could become useless to the new strain.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a very helpful and informative screenshot. Thanks, Reno Gazette Journal.
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancelling the event was submitting to evil. Yes, evil. I understand the problem with catering. So cancel that. Provide water, soft drinks, and maybe snacks. But by all that is true and valuable, don't cancel the event.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basemetal: Make no mistake, the GOP has weaponized idiots.


Yes, they did.

Then social media and the internet provided hostile, foreign actors with direct access to those same idiots.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basemetal: Make no mistake, the GOP has weaponized idiots.


The anti-vaxxers here in California has a heavy concentration in Marin County, which is about as left wing as you can get.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are people hoping to immunize their kids at some greasy spoon exactly? The local car wash wasn't available?

Also, according to TFA, childhood vaccinations are up from 54 to 71 percent over the last 11 years, so it appears that the herd is growing after all.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Why are people hoping to immunize their kids at some greasy spoon exactly? The local car wash wasn't available?

Also, according to TFA, childhood vaccinations are up from 54 to 71 percent over the last 11 years, so it appears that the herd is growing after all.


Someone didn't read the article

Yea 'welcome to fark' but you still look stupid
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: basemetal: Make no mistake, the GOP has weaponized idiots.

The anti-vaxxers here in California has a heavy concentration in Marin County, which is about as left wing as you can get.


I used to be of the option that antivaxxers were primarily left-wing, but have since seen a great deal of evidence suggesting they're fairly evenly split, although their motivations and pathologies tend to differ.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

aagrajag: OgreMagi: basemetal: Make no mistake, the GOP has weaponized idiots.

The anti-vaxxers here in California has a heavy concentration in Marin County, which is about as left wing as you can get.

I used to be of the option that antivaxxers were primarily left-wing, but have since seen a great deal of evidence suggesting they're fairly evenly split, although their motivations and pathologies tend to differ.


In this case it really is 'both sides are stupid'

Left wing homeopathic hippies and right wing paranoids/religious nuts both agree vaccines are a plot of some sort
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Why are people hoping to immunize their kids at some greasy spoon exactly? The local car wash wasn't available?

Also, according to TFA, childhood vaccinations are up from 54 to 71 percent over the last 11 years, so it appears that the herd is growing after all.

Someone didn't read the article

Yea 'welcome to fark' but you still look stupid


Where do you suppose the 54/71 figure came from?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: wademh: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Too bad there's no vaccine for stupid


[whale.to image 215x401]

"no vaccine" is for stupid.

Unfortunately herd immunity works better with more people vaccinated. We let these people not vaccinate and then a common disease nearly eradicated by immunization mutates in their bodies and then the vaccine could become useless to the new strain.


Sorry to be raining on your parade, but scientifically, permitting people to avoid vaccination is an analogous symptom. And thus the herd immunity argument devolves into the effect on those who are permissive of people avoiding immunization. The selection coefficient against those who avoid immunization is higher but it is also high among those who permit vax deniers in their midst. Yes, it's an imprecise selection because you could be against allowing the antivaxers to have their way and still be caught up in the epidemics but the general thrust is that communities that "on average" prohibit that insanity fare better. And that's how the magic of Darwinism works, on average. It doesn't produce justice for individuals, only a broad trend over time.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

aagrajag: OgreMagi: basemetal: Make no mistake, the GOP has weaponized idiots.

The anti-vaxxers here in California has a heavy concentration in Marin County, which is about as left wing as you can get.

I used to be of the option that antivaxxers were primarily left-wing, but have since seen a great deal of evidence suggesting they're fairly evenly split, although their motivations and pathologies tend to differ.


Exactly.  Stupidity crosses all political, economic, and religious boundaries.
 
scanman61
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Why are people hoping to immunize their kids at some greasy spoon exactly?


I can see your reading comprehension is right up there with the rest of your intellectual abilities.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

scanman61: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Why are people hoping to immunize their kids at some greasy spoon exactly?

I can see your reading comprehension is right up there with the rest of your intellectual abilities.


Fill me in then.

Restaurant vendors was how those being harassed were described, but the site wasn't clear.

And where did you have your kid/s vaccinated. Mine got hers at a doctor's office.

Crazy, I know.
 
ihateallofyou [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

basemetal: Make no mistake, the GOP has weaponized idiots.


Wrong side. Those are liberal vegans and such. But nice try.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, it's possible the answer to the problem was in a link in the article:

Hepatitis A outbreak in Las Vegas: Should vaccinations be required for food workers?

Indeed, SHOULD THEY? It's all well and good you don't want your precious snowflakes Aschleiygh and Haurpergh contaminated with evil vaccinations, but what about the subhuman vermin who handle your food? You gonna give them the same right to exemptions? And agree to hold the hotel/restaurant/grocery store/food packers/whatever harmless when you get sick?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Well, it's possible the answer to the problem was in a link in the article:

Hepatitis A outbreak in Las Vegas: Should vaccinations be required for food workers?

Indeed, SHOULD THEY? It's all well and good you don't want your precious snowflakes Aschleiygh and Haurpergh contaminated with evil vaccinations, but what about the subhuman vermin who handle your food? You gonna give them the same right to exemptions? And agree to hold the hotel/restaurant/grocery store/food packers/whatever harmless when you get sick?


A vax free vegan restaurant in Marin County should be a big hit.  I'm all for it.

Let's include that "no hand washing" suggestion someone made while we're at it.

I will, of course, choose to go to the BBQ place down the street.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ihateallofyou: basemetal: Make no mistake, the GOP has weaponized idiots.

Wrong side. Those are liberal vegans and such. But nice try.


I guess you have no clue of all of those super conservative soccer moms that don't vaccinate their kids.  Jesus will provide......

/they have money too, so that makes them smarter than everyone too
//and they don't vote blue, because bootstraps
 
scanman61
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: scanman61: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Why are people hoping to immunize their kids at some greasy spoon exactly?

I can see your reading comprehension is right up there with the rest of your intellectual abilities.

Fill me in then.


It was a fundraising event, not a actual vaccination event.  Subby posted a misleading headline (Welcome to Fark)

The idea was to host two breakfasts called "Big Shots," which replaced the annual Silver Syringe Awards

Instead, the coalition organized one statewide online event on Dec. 13 to celebrate the importance of vaccinations. It raised $14,726.
 
skinink
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Calling Captain Trips.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

scanman61: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: scanman61: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Why are people hoping to immunize their kids at some greasy spoon exactly?

I can see your reading comprehension is right up there with the rest of your intellectual abilities.

Fill me in then.

It was a fundraising event, not a actual vaccination event.  Subby posted a misleading headline (Welcome to Fark).


Well that ruins my car wash joke entirely.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

basemetal: ihateallofyou: basemetal: Make no mistake, the GOP has weaponized idiots.

Wrong side. Those are liberal vegans and such. But nice try.

I guess you have no clue of all of those super conservative soccer moms that don't vaccinate their kids.  Jesus will provide......

/they have money too, so that makes them smarter than everyone too
//and they don't vote blue, because bootstraps


Nevada went heavily democrat in the last election.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ihateallofyou: basemetal: Make no mistake, the GOP has weaponized idiots.

Wrong side. Those are liberal vegans and such. But nice try.


It's actually pretty evenly spread between crunchy liberal mom and religious home schooled dolts. Ignoring science and medical  experts is something conservatives have embraced pretty broadly though.
 
PunGent
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: aagrajag: OgreMagi: basemetal: Make no mistake, the GOP has weaponized idiots.

The anti-vaxxers here in California has a heavy concentration in Marin County, which is about as left wing as you can get.

I used to be of the option that antivaxxers were primarily left-wing, but have since seen a great deal of evidence suggesting they're fairly evenly split, although their motivations and pathologies tend to differ.

Exactly.  Stupidity crosses all political, economic, and religious boundaries.


Oh please.  Only one side put an antivaxxer in the White House.
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Need to bring back Lepper Islands.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Pro-plaguers" sounds like a new Sith....

/got nuttin'
 
mcmiller
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: scanman61: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Why are people hoping to immunize their kids at some greasy spoon exactly?

I can see your reading comprehension is right up there with the rest of your intellectual abilities.

Fill me in then.

Restaurant vendors was how those being harassed were described, but the site wasn't clear.

And where did you have your kid/s vaccinated. Mine got hers at a doctor's office.

Crazy, I know.


Wtf is wrong with you? Next time you're at the doctor's office look around and you'll see sick people every whar.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Hepatitis A outbreak in Las Vegas: Should vaccinations be required for food workers?

Indeed, SHOULD THEY? It's all well and good you don't want your precious snowflakes Aschleiygh and Haurper......


Typhoid Mary would say otherwise and I bet the courts would agree with her.
 
