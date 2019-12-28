 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   America's most unlivable city is somehow America's hottest home market   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why any sane person would even want to live in the large suburb that has over 115f days is beyond me. Phoenix lacks any real downtown or any feel of a city.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Why any sane person would even want to live in the large suburb that has over 115f days is beyond me. Phoenix lacks any real downtown or any feel of a city.


IT'S A MONUMENT TO THE ARROGANCE OF MAN!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: eurotrader: Why any sane person would even want to live in the large suburb that has over 115f days is beyond me. Phoenix lacks any real downtown or any feel of a city.

IT'S A MONUMENT TO THE ARROGANCE OF MAN!


Air conditioning.   They created an artificial environment, AC in the house, AC in the car, AC in whatever building they walk into.

Many years ago I had a connecting flight in Phoenix, walked down the stairs of the plane into breath stealing heat.  And that was before the metro area exploded population wise.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Why any sane person would even want to live in the large suburb that has over 115f days is beyond me. Phoenix lacks any real downtown or any feel of a city.


East Phoenix/Arcadia has completely gentrified. My old 1-bedroom apartment, that I paid $550 a month for in 2010 now goes for $1,000.

A couple of my old dive bar hangouts are still around, but other than that, the place is almost unrecognizable. I was just out about town 2 weeks ago. It's nuts. It's pure millennial territory now. Valet parking for overpriced restaurants on Indian School and 40th street? F*ck you.

I seriously miss old Phoenix. I'm having to look at the West Valley again for a job close to a cheaper place to live.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: eurotrader: Why any sane person would even want to live in the large suburb that has over 115f days is beyond me. Phoenix lacks any real downtown or any feel of a city.

IT'S A MONUMENT TO THE ARROGANCE OF MAN!

Air conditioning.   They created an artificial environment, AC in the house, AC in the car, AC in whatever building they walk into.

Many years ago I had a connecting flight in Phoenix, walked down the stairs of the plane into breath stealing heat.  And that was before the metro area exploded population wise.


I love seeing people do that. It's like the Absolutely Fabulous episode when they come out of the airport in Marrakesh.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Dewey Fidalgo: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: eurotrader: Why any sane person would even want to live in the large suburb that has over 115f days is beyond me. Phoenix lacks any real downtown or any feel of a city.

IT'S A MONUMENT TO THE ARROGANCE OF MAN!

Air conditioning.   They created an artificial environment, AC in the house, AC in the car, AC in whatever building they walk into.

Many years ago I had a connecting flight in Phoenix, walked down the stairs of the plane into breath stealing heat.  And that was before the metro area exploded population wise.

I love seeing people do that. It's like the Absolutely Fabulous episode when they come out of the airport in Marrakesh.
[Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


LOL...but kinda true.  Weird thing is, I lived in Tucson as a toddler, my first memories are from there.  My aunt worked on the Navajo reservation for years.   None of that registers in my memory as HOT THAN THE SHADES OF HELL, but Phoenix, yeah.  Especially as I boarded the plane in Portland, OR.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Why any sane person would even want to live in the large suburb that has over 115f days is beyond me. Phoenix lacks any real downtown or any feel of a city.


Because today:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I seriously miss old Phoenix.


Me too. We're looking to move back but also looking for that big real estate cycle to swing south yet again. We did well on a Mesa home we sold in 2003 and had we kept it another year or some would have made another $100K. An uncle lived in the Arcadia area and his house and those around it are 6x what they were 20 years ago.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think this displays how poorly run municipalities can result in housing bubbles - phoenix is surrounded by blank worthless desert - you could build homes to satisfy any demand.

Clearly it isn't being built on to jack up real estate prices.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Why any sane person would even want to live in the large suburb that has over 115f days is beyond me. Phoenix lacks any real downtown or any feel of a city.


I dont know why there is an illegal immigrant thing going on either. America is so terrible no sane person would go there
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Whether you're looking to buy or rent, Phoenix has always been seen as one of the more desirable and affordable U.S. metro areas.

Stopped reading there.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Xai: I think this displays how poorly run municipalities can result in housing bubbles - phoenix is surrounded by blank worthless desert - you could build homes to satisfy any demand.

Clearly it isn't being built on to jack up real estate prices.


Where does Phoenix get it's water from.   It certainly isn't just laying around I that "blank" "worthless" desert.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [Fark user image 409x700]


My born and raised in the Pacific Northwest boy is in the Marines.   For some reason, he got sent to Yuma for weeks, in the summer.   He said he knew what it felt to be cooked in a microwave after that.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I spent some time there on a project. We'd regularly walk several blocks to the convenience store to get a soft drink in 105 heat. You get used to it.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Why any sane person would even want to live in the large suburb that has over 115f days is beyond me. Phoenix lacks any real downtown or any feel of a city.


People want to live there due to it's "proximity to more expensive housing markets in California".  Same with Vegas and Reno.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But this year home prices along with rents have surged in the Valley of the Sun at a rate that has outpaced the nation

Translation: People are buying overpriced homes you'll be able to get for a bargain in a few years when the waves of foreclosures start hitting.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Whether you're looking to buy or rent, Phoenix has always been seen as one of the more desirable and affordable U.S. metro areas.

Stopped reading there.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Xai: I think this displays how poorly run municipalities can result in housing bubbles - phoenix is surrounded by blank worthless desert - you could build homes to satisfy any demand.

Clearly it isn't being built on to jack up real estate prices.

Where does Phoenix get it's water from.   It certainly isn't just laying around I that "blank" "worthless" desert.


My my city has an aquifer the aquifer should have capped the city's population, in fact it did.
So stupid Nelson Wolff and his co-conspirators just pipelined in new water. Now the city is developing big city problems. RAGE!!!!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We moved from Minnesota to northeast Florida, my wife was interested in moving to Arizona.  I told her I wouldn't be joining her.

/but it's a dry heat
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: eurotrader: Why any sane person would even want to live in the large suburb that has over 115f days is beyond me. Phoenix lacks any real downtown or any feel of a city.

IT'S A MONUMENT TO THE ARROGANCE OF MAN!

Air conditioning.   They created an artificial environment, AC in the house, AC in the car, AC in whatever building they walk into.

Many years ago I had a connecting flight in Phoenix, walked down the stairs of the plane into breath stealing heat.  And that was before the metro area exploded population wise.


At a previous job, we had to send a forensic engineering team to Phoenix at the behest of our auto company client because a car with one of our control gizmos caught fire (they were probably hoping to pin the blame on us). Fortunately for us, it wasn't our fault, it was so damned hot, the manufacturer supplied wiring harness melted from the ambient heat while it was sitting in a parking lot and caught fire.
 
Insain2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Rain or snow.......dry heat & sunshine only 3 months......sold American!!!!!
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jjorsett: I spent some time there on a project. We'd regularly walk several blocks to the convenience store to get a soft drink in 105 heat. You get used to it.


That the human body can acclimate to things is not a justification to subject yourself to things.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Living with high heat is no different than cold. Yes, the southwest is ridiculously hot for about 3 months out of the year, you spend most of your time indoors and do as little as possible outside. It's no different than living in the north where you have three months of unbearable cold.

To be honest, I think heat is better anyway. When I'm outside and get overly hot, I go inside a nice air conditioned building and feel instant relief. Grab a nice cold drink and within 10 minutes I'm perfectly comfortable. With cold, it seems like you're always cold. Even after being in a nice warm building for hours, you're never quite warm enough.
 
