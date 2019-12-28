 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WYMT Hazard)   Police face down "hostile chicken" menacing local pharmacy customers, get pecked viciously in the process of apprehending the foul fowl   (wkyt.com) divider line
21
    More: Amusing, Public file, department's Facebook page show officers, Facebook post, station's FCC Public Inspection File, milk crate, public menace, hostile chicken, Photographs  
•       •       •

371 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2019 at 6:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a case of...

*puts on sunglasses*

...irritable fowl syndrome.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awaiting the inevitable Family Guy references....
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're lucky it was a solo chicken, without any henchmen.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You see that middle picture and can almost hear the:
STOP RESISTING! STOP RESISTING!
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they have chicken!
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Sounds like a case of...

*puts on sunglasses*

...irritable fowl syndrome.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
All chickens are hostile chickens.
 
Bslim
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Labrat407
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They would have let a white chicken go free...
 
Surool
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We're absolutely positive this is a chicken?
 
jefferator
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Im sorry but we are talking about KY here right?  Whats the surprise?
 
Bslim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bondith: All chickens are hostile chickens.


savagechickens.comView Full Size

...I thought a lot of them were Savage Chickens, but OK....
 
minorshan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jefferator: Im sorry but we are talking about KY here right?  Whats the surprise?


That it wasn't immediately fried.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jefferator: Im sorry but we are talking about KY here right?  Whats the surprise?


The surprise is that it didn't go a little more like this:
Ruby Thewes - I despise a floggin rooster
Youtube s5M0d_RBv_A
 
LewDux
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
thunderheist- jerk it
Youtube kbvKUEXNaDU
 
roosterhead
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dad...?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Was it Gregory Peck in Cape Fear?

Barney Miller: Dietrich Does Gregory Peck
Youtube 6TwD3A28HmI
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report