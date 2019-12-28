 Skip to content
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*looks at the comments*
Fox is still #1 with racists, I see.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But they had guns, all the pro-NRA farkers keep telling me that guns help you defend yourself, so how is it possible they were shot at all?

This makes no sense!!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bloobeary: *looks at the comments*
Fox is still #1 with racists, I see.


Why would you do that, tho?
 
Mouser
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, method acting?
 
LewDux
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"A group of Hispanic males (in their 20s) were filming a music video"

Strange, freestyle music videos usually don't involve shooting
 
WTP 2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
sure hope they got it recorded...now that will be a sell out..!!!
 
dogsafark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Xai: But they had guns, all the pro-NRA farkers keep telling me that guns help you defend yourself, so how is it possible they were shot at all?

This makes no sense!!


Your stance on guns makes no sense. I guarantee none of the people shot or shooting were NRA members, and most likely not legal gun owners.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dogsafark: most likely not legal gun owners


Well, they were up until they actually used their guns.  But that is how gun laws work.  Everybody is a responsible gun owner until they actually shoot someone.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dogsafark: Xai: But they had guns, all the pro-NRA farkers keep telling me that guns help you defend yourself, so how is it possible they were shot at all?

This makes no sense!!

Your stance on guns makes no sense. I guarantee none of the people shot or shooting were NRA members, and most likely not legal gun owners.


ah thanks for explaining that! So only legal guns can deflect incoming bullets. It all makes sense now!

Phew!!
 
