(WLTX Columbia)   Charlie McGee, Tuskegee Airman, centenarian, and retired Air Force colonel with 409 combat sorties in three wars, promoted to Brigadier General   (wltx.com) divider line
    Charles McGee, Tuskegee Airmen, Brigadier General, World War II  
starsrift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The seniority system promoting desk-bound generals is at work.
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When you reach one hundred years, look that good you will not.
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good on him, it certainly sounds well deserved. I also didn't know that only white pilots were sent home after 50 missions in WWII, which is why he flew 136!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But Trump is still a racist. Not.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jso2897: When you reach one hundred years, look that good you will not.


Some people don't take care of themselves
 
Shrapnel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

starsrift: The seniority system promoting desk-bound generals is at work.


I was a little curious about that. Do they often hand out promotions to retired personnel? Not the man doesn't deserve it, of course.
 
Charlie Freak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Shrapnel: starsrift: The seniority system promoting desk-bound generals is at work.

I was a little curious about that. Do they often hand out promotions to retired personnel? Not the man doesn't deserve it, of course.


Yes, and they can do it posthumously as well.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: But Trump is still a racist. Not.


He is, but he'll still let the world know that he made it possible for Charlie to have the opportunity to enjoy 136 missions.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

starsrift: The seniority system promoting desk-bound generals is at work.


Motherf*cker hasn't done a PT test in 50 years! Somebody call the IG!
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Shrapnel: starsrift: The seniority system promoting desk-bound generals is at work.

I was a little curious about that. Do they often hand out promotions to retired personnel? Not the man doesn't deserve it, of course.


Often? Not really.
When deserved? Absolutely.

/I believe my uncle flew with him at the end of WWII.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

D_PaulAngel: Good on him, it certainly sounds well deserved. I also didn't know that only white pilots were sent home after 50 missions in WWII, which is why he flew 136!


Black people aren't talking out their butts when the say they have to do more.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: But Trump is still a racist. Not.


He may not be racist. But his campaign sure was.
 
PunGent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: But Trump is still a racist. Not.


Lol, back in '73, he was found to be officially racist.

By Nixon, no less...of Southern Strategy fame.

/you really need fresher bait
 
starsrift
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Shrapnel: starsrift: The seniority system promoting desk-bound generals is at work.

I was a little curious about that. Do they often hand out promotions to retired personnel? Not the man doesn't deserve it, of course.


Speaking generally, as it depends on the specifics of the officer, but promotions in government service when you're near or in retirement, whether civil or military, are "attaboy, you've been underpaid your whole life, this is more of what you deserve".

They happen a lot more in the last couple years of service, but during retirement is certainly not unheard of.
 
