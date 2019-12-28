 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   It's 2020, where's my flyin...oh...cool (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Cool, Automobile, Aircraft, Skunk Works, Internal combustion engine, functional hover-bike, Motorcycle, P-80 Shooting Star, SR-71 Blackbird  
•       •       •

865 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2019 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone voted this down?  Are we not allowed to discuss? It's a half million dollar proof of concept that will do neither job well, easily damaged, not repairable due to carbon fiber. It will barely be allowed to fly in France for demo purpose and less chance anywhere else.

Meanwhile you can buy a servicable paramotor for 10k or microlight for 20k and fly almost anywhere in the farking world.  But no, instead crack open another brew and dream.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Meh. The video didn't even show it actually flying other than that little hover part at the very end.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
still waiting to see the flying bike
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This was stolen directly from a Hot Wheels cartoon. Battleforce 5, if you're curious.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's called The Chopper, fittingly enough.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The fat tires are fake.  It just sites on skinny like bicycle tires inside a plastic shell.  Looks like it would fail badly on the road and in the air.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Neato trick but I don't see it becoming common. Maybe for military use. Or circuses. Having to burn fuel every moment to maintain hover makes it immensely energy-hungry.

Smaller drones for packages will be everywhere, because, well, they're small. You can't simply scale those up because the ratio of volume/mass to surface area increases. (That's why mosquitos can have tiny stick legs and diaphanous wings, and airplanes can't.)
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Meh. The video didn't even show it actually flying other than that little hover part at the very end.


Because it can't. Too heavy and underpowered. Where's Thunderf00t or Captain Disillusion?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: The fat tires are fake.  It just sites on skinny like bicycle tires inside a plastic shell.  Looks like it would fail badly on the road and in the air.


From the look of the wheels, I don't think it rolls farther than from the garage to the launch pad.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I question if quad rotors are ever going to be acceptable for live cargo.  If one power unit fails it must be able to maintain a hover on only two diagonals while the third does the balancing.   There are at least two such quads being tested as ultralights. One over water. You crash and drown in one go.

I can dig multicopters with 6 or more rotors, a lot wider platform, and a few feet off the ground.

/would buy the plans
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Four-foot ceiling.  Ten-minute flight time.  And those four screaming jet engines.

This is a steaming pile of Nope.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Of course might want to avoid riding in the forest.
 
Riche
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dennysgod: [Fark user image 850x435]

Of course might want to avoid riding in the forest.


Unless you have the reflexes of a Jedi.


/Or maybe a Sith.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report