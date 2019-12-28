 Skip to content
(UPI)   "Ring ring." "Who's there?" "Lawsuitshark"   (upi.com) divider line
10
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Landshark III - SNL
Youtube MnfX466iVEU
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the TOS says the consumer allowed anything and everything up to and including their own murder.  Yeah I'm still mad Microsoft TOS requires you have cc with them till the end of time. Scumbags.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm sure the TOS says the consumer allowed anything and everything up to and including their own murder.  Yeah I'm still mad Microsoft TOS requires you have cc with them till the end of time. Scumbags.


I believe the legal term is Force Manure.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Change the default password, dumbasses
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't don't open the door! He probably just wants to try to sell us encyclopedias.
 
mjones73
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I didn't did into the article yet.. was it an actual security breach or dumbasses not changing passwords? I don't know if you can log directly in to the devices or need to access them via a ring cloud account.
 
Insain2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"We're gonna need a Mac biggie boat boat"!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ingo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Change the default password, dumbasses


The Ring app was sending the owner's wifi user/password to the Ring device in the clear during setup.  Anyone within range of that wifi, like neighbors, could grab that info.  Although it only occurred during setup, a determined attacker could trick the user into redoing setup.  This exposure occurred before resetting the default password could be done.

Not as big a security hole as having a hardcoded, well-known, password or no instructions for resetting it, but still an exploitable flaw and there were cases where it was exploited.

I messed with my BIL by yelling through the open window, "Alexa, unlock the front door." when he first got his new IoT toys and set them up.  His Alexa has since been locked down quite a bit.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If they implement 2 factor authentication and other security measures we should sue them for making their product to difficult to use.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ingo: abhorrent1: Change the default password, dumbasses

The Ring app was sending the owner's wifi user/password to the Ring device in the clear during setup.  Anyone within range of that wifi, like neighbors, could grab that info.  Although it only occurred during setup, a determined attacker could trick the user into redoing setup.  This exposure occurred before resetting the default password could be done.

Not as big a security hole as having a hardcoded, well-known, password or no instructions for resetting it, but still an exploitable flaw and there were cases where it was exploited.


I don't believe this. No one is spending time driving around in a windowless van with a wifi scanner looking for people setting up their ring doorbell just so they can look through their front door camera. No one.

And while I suppose anything is possible, it's really, really unlikely anyones neighbors are constantly scanning and capturing their wifi data. I could probably go out and knock on a thousand doors and ask and would be willing to bet I wouldn't find one person that would even know how to do that.

This reminds me of the "ooga booga" stories about how hackerz are gonna sit in front of your house and use your unsecured wifi to look at child porn and the FBI will come for YOU!
 
