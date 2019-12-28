 Skip to content
(The Weather Channel)   Mother Nature realizes she forgot to give the U.S. a really nice winter present, makes up for it with a "coast-to-coast storm system"   (weather.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gage is coming?

I have that DVD set.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bandit better put some chains on the Trans-Am if I'm getting my Coors in time for the Peach Bowl.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Gage is coming?

I have that DVD set.


Gage... now there's a name I've not heard in a long time..
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, inverted blue tornados over me...
s.w-x.coView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Currently sunny and 57 degrees at 10:17am in the DC area here and supposed to get into the 60's.
Normal high for this day is 44.
So I'll take this nice gift.
I'd open my windows but they have Christmas lights all over them.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
beezeltown:

Great, inverted blue tornados over me...
[s.w-x.co image 815x458]

Too big to be tornadoes.  Gotta be hurricones.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Great, inverted blue tornados over me...
[s.w-x.co image 815x458]


Lucky you! We're apparently one piece short of completing Sinistar according to this chart.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Great, inverted blue tornados over me...
[s.w-x.co image 815x458]


All I got were some white wisps over two shades of green.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Great, inverted blue tornados over me...
[s.w-x.co image 815x458]


Looks like SpongeBob's imagination rainbow on top there.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've got no place to go.

images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Winter definitely hasn't forgotten CO so far this year, but we'll take more snow for sure.

/A-Basin in particular, please
 
Report