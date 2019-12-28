 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   The flash of light you saw in the sky was not a UFO. Swamp gas from a weather balloon was trapped in a thermal pocket and reflected the light from Venus (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
mrinfoguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mr. Kim's Christmas present has arrived.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's the coolest streetlight I've ever seen.
 
invictus2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: That's the coolest streetlight I've ever seen.


/nope this is is

Dope P-Funk Mothership Landin'! Live!!
Youtube uQFGkGk4PSc
 
Monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's called the sun through a cloud layer.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Whatever you say, Ventura & Trebek.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Monkey: It's called the sun through a cloud layer.


Lizard person like typing detected.
 
