(Some Well Educated Guy)   "The bottom line of home economics - longer lives and healthier living - is arguably just as rewarding, if not more so, than mastering advance calculus"   (mantecabulletin.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I never did learn calculus.. I figured those proofs and theorems in Geometry were bad enough.

Home Ec. was fairly useful.. though I've long forgotten how to use a sewing machine for anything.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Home ec shouldn't really be about cooking and sewing.  It should be about budgeting, using credit the Right Way, how mortgages work, how retirement planning and investment works, etc.  Rename it to "Personal Economics" and have it focus more on all the things we spend money on.

I guess meal planning could fall under learning how to budget, etc. but cooking, sewing, etc. should be in a "life skills" type class.  And that class should cover things like jump starting a car, changing a flat tire, etc. as well as cooking, sewing, some basic home repair things (like fixing a badly adjusted float valve in your toilet), etc.
 
