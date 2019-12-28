 Skip to content
(Some Wiener)   Be on the lookout for a person or persons buying large amounts of mustard   (northcentralpa.com)
    Murica, Semi-trailer truck, Pennsylvania State Police, Tractor unit, Truck, Tyson Foods, Semi-trailer, Trailer, tractor trailer truck  
bobobolinskii
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wiener trifecta in play?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Be on the lookout for a man with gout?
 
pheed
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Wanted for questioning...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hot dogs at $10 a case? Look for somebody with a massive case of diarrhea.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Look for somebody with a massive case of diarrhea.


No thanks.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Hot dogs at $10 a case? Look for somebody with a massive case of diarrhea.


No, it's hot dogs
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Or ketchup.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Or ketchup.


Pennsylvania.
Yep ketchup
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
...entered the trailer and stole 24 cases of Bryan Hotdogs.

To be frank, Bryan's hot dog isn't exactly a foot-long.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"We need Pretzels! Repeat, Pretzels!"

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: big pig peaches: Or ketchup.

Pennsylvania.
Yep ketchup


Ketchup on a hot dog?
 
