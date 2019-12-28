 Skip to content
(Omaha World Herald)   Life pro tip: before quitting your job on live TV you should probably find out how much your winning lottery ticket is worth   (omaha.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Prize, Valencia community journalist Natalia Escudero, Spanish Christmas Lottery, Prize money, Lottery, Spain, lucky holders of ticket number, numbered lottery balls  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
oh you thought you won el gordo, how about el flaco instead
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is it worth  a repeat, pendejomitter?
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: oh you thought you won el gordo, how about el flaco instead


He became el Rey de Tejas?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is the third (fourth?) time I've seen this story greenlit. Nice jorb, admins.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

swamp_of_dumb: Dead for Tax Reasons: oh you thought you won el gordo, how about el flaco instead

He became el Rey de Tejas?

[Fark user image 220x255]


Todos.  Que vieja historia.  I'm surprised there isn't a Linda Ronstadt corrido streaming right now.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is this a running gag?
 
