(Abc.net.au)   Thai SEAL who rescued schoolchildren in cave dies from blood infection contracted during that mission. Elon Musk to claim he can die faster, cheaper and more douchey in 3... 2... 1   (abc.net.au) divider line
6
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh sure, that's the "official" story. But I am going to wait for Elon to weigh in on this, because he seems to have the inside scoop.
 
Bluenosed Baker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Damn it.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bluenosed Baker: Damn it.


The cave was deep but he swam it

Janet
 
kbronsito
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Elon Musk claims infection actually STD guy caught from kid in 3,2,1...
 
Klyukva
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Elon Musk claims infection actually STD guy caught from kid in 3,2,1...


Wouldn't the child also be dead in that case?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bluenosed Baker: Damn it.


Seconded.
 
