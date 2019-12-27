 Skip to content
(KTVQ Billings)   People are trying to figure out what to do with Ted Kaczynski's old digs   (ktvq.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Theodore Kaczynski, Montana, Jon Tester, Federal Bureau of Investigation, important story of Montana, Newsuem closes, Anarcho-primitivism, historical society  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Drat! I didn't know the Newsuem was closing! I wanted to visit it some day. But not in the next 30 days.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
OH GOD YES AFFORDABLE HOUSING
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Native Montanan here, just put it with all the other crap in my uncle's backyard in Helena.

It'll fit right in.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Does the term "firewood" mean anything to them?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I read that as "old dogs"

I was wondering who fed them all this time.

/losing it.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Destroy it

Take photos of it but destroy it

Don't need another place where extremists congregate to worship a terrorist

/terrorist he may be, but he was right with his doom and gloom predictions. He shoulda used his intellect to find a more constructive approach to solving the issues he saw insteadda using destructive methods
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: Drat! I didn't know the Newsuem was closing! I wanted to visit it some day. But not in the next 30 days.


My daughter visited there yesterday.  Said it was fantastic.  I hope the collection finds a good no,e.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Biscuit Tin: Drat! I didn't know the Newsuem was closing! I wanted to visit it some day. But not in the next 30 days.

My daughter visited there yesterday.  Said it was fantastic.  I hope the collection finds a good no,e.


Home.

Why is it autocorrect "fixes" things it shouldn't and lets  obvious things past?
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They ought to put it in one of the nature areas owned by the U of Mich in Ann Arbor, for an endowed chair of some sort.  You know; living off the grid, advanced studies in getting rid of your enemies, rambling manifesto writings, etc.  Gotta show respect for the alumni.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They should give it to the brother that turned him in, the Unasquealer.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cman: /terrorist he may be, but he was right with his doom and gloom predictions. He shoulda used his intellect to find a more constructive approach to solving the issues he saw insteadda using destructive methods


Do not worry, I think there is a rule is that you attempted to use violence in order to upend the system, you have to be dead for a certain number of years before they want to put your face on the twenty-dollar bill.

Gonna be rollin' in the Kaczynskis, breh.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why not just ..um.. blow it up, then burn what you can find. Why is it even being preserved in a museum?  Remember those two who shot people from their rigged up car, did they save the car?
 
Report