(KAKE Wichita)   Crews in Kansas using beet juice to treat roads for ice. Hey, if it works great, but what the heck is beet juice going to do to your car?   (kake.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Makes it smell like Kansas. There goes the resale value.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They did this in Wisconsin and Michigan in past years.

OdradekRex: Makes it smell like Kansas.


Yeah, Biggest downside.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Beet juice has a lot of choline in it. Deer and other animals are attracted to it. Look for lots of roadkill incidents.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

WTFDYW: Beet juice has a lot of choline in it. Deer and other animals are attracted to it. Look for lots of roadkill incidents.


Oh yeah, eat beets or pickled beets. We humans need choline also for many  reasons. Eating eggs helps.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you lick enough of it off the road, it'll turn your pee red.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
More proof that beets were never meant to be eaten by humans. The first proof is, they are disgusting. The second proof is, they were obviously meant as a means to dye fibers, not as something to eat. Now, there's a third proof - they are a winter road coating.

//Beets are not human food. Stop it.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: More proof that beets were never meant to be eaten by humans. The first proof is, they are disgusting. The second proof is, they were obviously meant as a means to dye fibers, not as something to eat. Now, there's a third proof - they are a winter road coating.

//Beets are not human food. Stop it.


You've obviously never had a good Borscht.

Or pickled beets and onions.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Few taproots in life are as good as roasted beets, if you roast them correctly. Absolutely delicious.
 
xanthippe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Biscuit Tin: More proof that beets were never meant to be eaten by humans. The first proof is, they are disgusting. The second proof is, they were obviously meant as a means to dye fibers, not as something to eat. Now, there's a third proof - they are a winter road coating.

//Beets are not human food. Stop it.

You've obviously never had a good Borscht.

Or pickled beets and onions.


Or beet chips.

mmm....beet chips.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey, if it works great, but what the heck is beet juice going to do to your car?

Turn it into a beeter?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Beet juice, beet juice, beet juice!

filmschoolrejects.comView Full Size
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good way to support state agribusiness. Ohio has done this for years.
 
Ishidan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Beet the hell out of them.
 
