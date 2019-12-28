 Skip to content
(WATE Knoxville)   Woman assaults husband with multiple weapons in dispute over TV. If ever there was a house in need of two TV sets, it's these people   (wate.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What did he expect? He changed the channel just before she learned if Lacey Chabert would choose to go back to her inattentive boyfriend in the big city or abandon her business career to marry the hunky single dad on the Christmas Tree farm.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Guns are harmless. Thanks NRA, that man is safer.
 
veale728
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Autoplay audio-enabled ads, on mobile, make baby jesus cry.
 
Vern
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: Guns are harmless. Thanks NRA, that man is safer.


Don't you mean the LMPA?
When large metal poles are outlawed, only outlaws will have large metal poles.
 
