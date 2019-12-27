 Skip to content
(9 News)   The words "I really suck at this" was said by A) a baseball player with a career .027 batting average, B) a guy who's ran for elected office 7 times and lost each time, or C) a car thief after failing to break into 3 separate cars   (9news.com) divider line
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
a baseball player with a career .027 batting average

Someone probably said that at some point under those circumstances, but they didn't exactly have a "career", they just had Gil Thorp telling them to look at the flowers after their first and only season with the Milford Mudlarks.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....to be fair, Cy Young Award-winning pitchers are not exactly known for their batting averages.

Their opponents' averages, perhaps, but not their own.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robert Pattinson.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect in this post is currently in our jail, and we're hoping he takes advantage of the counseling and educational opportunities we offer to help him in his future endeavors."

Oh, I'm sure he will. There is no better place to learn how to steal cars than the hoosegow. He's going right to school, with all the experts he could ever hope to find all in one place. I have no doubt his future endeavors will go much better.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C2) The chief technical pilot for the 737-MAX.

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/10/18/boein​g​-shares-slide-on-report-faa-is-concern​ed-it-was-misled-about-737-max.html
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One time, a thief broke into my roommate's car.  Stole the broken stereo, saving my roommate the trouble of take it out himself.  Left the expensive sunglasses and cell phone sitting on the seat.  He said the only annoying part was the broken window which was totally unnecessary because the door wasn't locked.
 
Samfucious
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't that be more of an "attempted car thief"?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He was booked into the jail on Monday and is slated to appear in court on New Year's Day.

Courts schedule appearances for New Year's Day?
 
khatores
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: He was booked into the jail on Monday and is slated to appear in court on New Year's Day.

Courts schedule appearances for New Year's Day?


If people are willing to work those days (maybe with OT for the hourly employees) because they need to clear cases, then that's what they do.

Customers and vendors are often surprised when I consistently answer the phone or return emails at odd hours, weekends or holidays. If money knocks, I answer. Many attorneys and anyone else running their own business probably think the same way.

I do schedule vacations but it's usually when I want and during a time outside of traditional holidays. The middle of January before MLK works well - cheap air tickets and everyone else is back to work.
 
Report