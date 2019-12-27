 Skip to content
(WTVA)   If you live in an area prone to tornados, it would seem prudent to make sure the tornado sirens actually work before the tornado comes. Might have saved the wicked witch if they had been working in Oz   (wtva.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In Munchkinland, Subby. Be specific.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The cell phone alert system is a way better idea than trying to maintain a system of sirens that won't even reach everyone. We've got that here in California and it works well, except for that time some moron decided to send San Diego an Amber Alert for a missing kid 300 miles away, at 3am.
 
Report