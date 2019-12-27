 Skip to content
(CBS Detroit)   There are many good Fried Pickle recipes...this ain't one of them   (detroit.cbslocal.com) divider line
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's quite an incident.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How many pickles could a semi loader pack?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My favorite recipe:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madaynun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: How many pickles could a semi loader pack?


A semi loader could pack as many Pickles as a Semi loader could pack if a Semi loader could pack Pickles
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hah... I saw that yesterday when I was out shopping. It burned pretty damn good, didn't smell any burning pickles, though.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The driver made it all the way up to the top of the embankment between the highway and the off ramp. I'm glad nobody was seriously injured in that.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Was there meth in the recipe? Oh, wait, that's only good for bean dip.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Was there meth in the recipe? Oh, wait, that's only good for bean dip.


methed up bean dip?
 
King Something
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
matzav.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Uh-Oh..This is the second pickle incident in the last couple of weeks..There were pickles
all over the highway in Ohio a couple weeks ago.
 
Iamos [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hate pickles. I hate look of pickles. I hate the smell of pickles. I hate the taste of pickles. I hate having to remember that they exist in this world.  The mere thought of how that must have smelled is nauseating.

I guess what I'm saying is fark pickles and fark the point person who decided that all sandwiches have to come with one.
 
