(Baton Rouge Advocate)   Louisiana trying to claw back almost $2 million in accidental tax refunds they sent out this year. In other news, Bill has a new bass boat and had a lot of fun with it this year   (theadvocate.com) divider line
16
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taxes  is necessary, but, why is apparently done by morons? See this and the one sending money without checking the amounts are valid.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent my refund on mutual funds and crack.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Taxes  is necessary, but, why is apparently done by morons? See this and the one sending money without checking the amounts are valid.


Probably outsourcing to the lowest bidder, or Cletus' cousin.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this where they approve a $4 million reclamation project then conclude a success once it finishes?
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I vote "too bad, fire the mistake makers and hire competent government employees first."
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nemisonic: I vote "too bad, fire the mistake makers and hire competent government employees first."


Both of those tend to be impossible.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

nemisonic: I vote "too bad, fire the mistake makers and hire competent government employees first."


I support this message
 
jsmilky
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
more than $23 million of the tax refund overpayments were recovered.

damn
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jsmilky: more than $23 million of the tax refund overpayments were recovered.

damn


If that doesn't get someone fired then fire those people bosses
And if not fire their bosses.
fiand so on so forth until a lot of people are fired because 23 million dollars is some serious money
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jsmilky: more than $23 million of the tax refund overpayments were recovered.

damn


Unsurprisingly, there is a large percentage of people who got a double refund check and said "This money isn't mine, they are going to notice it's missing, and they'll demand that I pay it back." These people don't want the trouble and will just give the money back.

Equally unsurprising, a smaller percentage think it's a jackpot and they went out to blow it. When I worked for Wal-Mart they would average about 1 major storewide payroll farkup each year to where it was a double payment. Word would quickly go out that the extra pay would be adjusted in the next paycheck or two, so whatever you were paid had to last. There was always a small percentage of people that would take that money straight to the casino or go hog wild and spend it on whatever else, and then they'd be pleading poverty for the next 2-4 weeks as their payroll was adjusted to account for that overpayment.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 23 million dollars is some serious money


In a state budget?
That's a rounding error.
It's couch change in a state budget.

The FY2019-2020 state budget beginning 01JUL2019 is $30 billion.
$23 million is 0.07% of the total budget, and $21 million of that has already been recovered.
The remaining $2 million is 0.0067% of the total budget, and probably 99.99% of that will be recovered.
Recovery of the outstanding money might even exceed 100% because they'll charge interest.
The state will garnish future tax refunds to claw the money back. If people moved out of state, they'll garnish federal tax refunds to claw the money back through the Treasury Offset Program.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: waxbeans: 23 million dollars is some serious money

In a state budget?
That's a rounding error.
It's couch change in a state budget.

The FY2019-2020 state budget beginning 01JUL2019 is $30 billion.
$23 million is 0.07% of the total budget, and $21 million of that has already been recovered.
The remaining $2 million is 0.0067% of the total budget, and probably 99.99% of that will be recovered.
Recovery of the outstanding money might even exceed 100% because they'll charge interest.
The state will garnish future tax refunds to claw the money back. If people moved out of state, they'll garnish federal tax refunds to claw the money back through the Treasury Offset Program.


Jusus. Just let it go tax people. Wow. Sad. Odd how it's so little but they going to be jerks about getting it back. Meh jail me and waste more money jack offs.
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My friend, Boudreaux, from St. Martin Parish, got a hefty refund. The Louisiana Department of Revenue decided to audit him. The agent wasn't a bit surprised when Boudreaux showed up for the audit with his attorney. The agent said, "Well, sir, you have an extravagant lifestyle and no full-time employment, which you explain by saying that you win money gambling and from other unnamed sources. I'm not sure the LDR finds that believable."

Boudreaux replied, "Mais, I'm a great gambler, and I can prove it." He looked the tax man in the eyeballs and axed him, "How 'bout a demonstration?"

The auditor thought for a moment and said, "Okay. Go ahead."

Boudreaux smiled. "I'll bet you a tousand dollar dat I can bite my own eye."

"Oh, this I gotta see. It's a bet." The LDR agent sat back in his chair, smug in the knowledge that his client would shortly be handing over the bet money to him.

Boudreaux removed his glass eye and bit it. The auditor's jaw dropped.

Boudreaux smiled and says, "Now, I'll bet you two tousand dollar dat I can bite my udder eye. You gonna take dat bet, mon ami?"

Now, the auditor could tell Boudreaux wasn't blind, so he took the bet. He just stared when Boudreaux removed his dentures and bit his good eye with them. The stunned auditor realized he had wagered and lost three grand, with Boudreaux's attorney as a witness. He started to get nervous.

"Hey, Mr. tax man, you wanna go double or nuttin'?" Boudreaux asks. "I'll bet you six tousand dollar dat I can stand on one side of your desk, and pee into dat trashcan way over dere on da udder side, and never get a tee-tiny drop anywhere in between."

The auditor, twice burned, was cautious, but he looked carefully and decided there was no way this old guy could possibly manage the stunt, so he agreed again, with trepidation.

Boudreaux stood beside the desk and unzipped, and although he strained mightily, he couldn't make the stream reach the trashcan on the other side, so he pretty much soaked the auditor's desk.

The tax man jumped with joy, realizing that he had just turned a major loss into a huge win. But then Boudreaux's attorney moaned and put his head in his hands.

"Hey, you okay?" the auditor asked.

"Not really," said the attorney. "This morning when Boudreaux told me he'd been summoned for an audit, he bet me twenty-five thousand dollars that he could come in here and pee all over your desk and you'd be happy about it!"
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Odd how it's so little but they going to be jerks about getting it back.


They aren't going to be jerks and they aren't going to jail anyone over a few hundred or a few thousand. They'll just attach it to your future tax refunds until they are paid.

Get a state tax refund for the next few years? That money won't be coming to you until the state is paid.

Get a federal tax refund for the next few years? That money will be diverted to the state.

Get anything, anywhere that the state owes you a check for something? That money will be theirs until the state is paid. Last year I won my lawsuit against my state for where a DOT truck damaged my car. When I was paid by the Comptroller, that money would have first been left in the Treasury to satisfy any debts to the state.
 
raulzero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Quite simply: Make a mistake, blame others and make them responsible for your error.

The way of the South.
 
alienated
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
MBooda:

Many thanks for the laugh- well done. Sadly, I can only click funny once, so you get both.


laissez le bon temps rouler
 
Report