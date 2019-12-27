 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Caption this damn dirty gas station attendant   (i.dailymail.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

412 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2019 at 12:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 6 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Original:
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
"Fill 'er up?  And by fill 'er up, I mean stick my penis in you.  Hey, I know Charlton Heston.  And I'm not suggesting I've filled his tank too, but I've filled his tank, too.  And by fill his tank..."
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Workin' in the fillin' station, too many tasks.
Wipe the windows, check the tyres, check the oil, a dollar gas.
Too much monkey business,
Too much monkey business,
Too much monkey business,
For me to be involved in!
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Hey ladies, howz about a banana in the tailpipe?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Laugh at me now ladies, but it is time that has the last laugh.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Our new gas is Zira-emission fuel.  Give it a try?
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
I'm a vegetarian, let me tell you about my diet!
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Tiger in your tank ? ! ?
No baby, you need a gorilla in your groin !
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get yer filthy hands off my car!  I just had it simonized.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roddy McDowall

Roddy McDowall between Planet of the Apes gig and the Laserblast gig didn't provide the residuals he hoped for.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
You're low on blinker fluid.  Legally, I can't let you leave lot without at least a quart.  United Federation of Monkeys law.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sorry.  I can't do anything for you ladies until you stop smokin'  The sign over there says so.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
" Get your paws off my catalytic converter you damn dirty ape"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Say, I see the A/C has blown up your skirts and your front end is as smooth as my back end.

/Unlikely for the times
//still gonna submit it
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Try the new Lysol Primate Remover! Guaranteed to get that monkey off your Buick or your money back!
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Fur and leather in this heat?  Damn, tell Harry you're so dim you'd work for fruit and nuts."
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Shouldn't you be at Times Square hassleing the tourists?
 
Yawp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
These two hairless broads are easy, but damn they are ugly! Well Hell, it is a threesome.
 
Raymond L Yacht
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Do you lovely ladies have a few moments to hear about the good news of Dr. Zaius?"
 
Skipped 6 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report