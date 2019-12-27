 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Don Imus settles in for a long dirt nappy   (nbcnews.com) divider line
15
    More: News  
•       •       •

310 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2019 at 5:58 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hendawg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
WNnnnnnnnnnnmnBC
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Baba Booey.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't get the hea...ohhhh.  Yeah.  Now I get it.  Goodnight racist radio guy.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Looked like death warmed over in life.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He was still alive?
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hendawg: WNnnnnnnnnnnmnBC


Is it sad I recognize this reference but nothing from Imus?
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Greaseman was funnier
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ha, Oh, subby!
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The hat had the wig attached.
 
CigaretteSmokingMan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Howard Stern available for comment?
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And Here's The Outline Link if you are tired of NBC's war on adblockers.

/ Fark them.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Greaseman was funnier


This is true. He had Fudgeman and Throbbin.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Quack quack.
 
brownja
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Deeply disappointed that this wasn't submitted as "Imus in the Mourning".
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report