Pete Buttigieg's plan to decriminalize possession of drugs and empty the prisons will lead to the collapse of society because reasons
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
he also argued that marijuana is a gateway drug

Only where it's illegal.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IUt will collapse the private prison system.......someone think of the shareholders.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pol tab is-a thataway, folks --------------->

/Fark.com.  Like Breitbart in reverse.
 
Alunan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"This is crazy. This is a bright guy. I don't agree with him, but obviously he's a guy of some subtlety and intellect," he said. "No subtlety here. He acknowledges the harm that these drugs do-goodness gracious, it's incredible the harm these drugs do."

Christ go fark yourself. If you think he is coming from a place of nuance and intellect then at least do the courtesy of refuting his arguments with the same level of nuance and intellect. No one disputes that some of these drugs do grievous harm but Pete's correct, putting people into punitive punishments just inflames the crisis. They don't get the help they need, and their kids are without parents for their entire lives. The first step is to decriminalize so we don't make a bad situation worse and divert that money from the prison system to programs that can rehabilitate. We'll save a boatload of money if these kids are in CPS for 2 years instead of 18.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Its 2019. Any politician that doesnt want that shouldnt be elected.
 
scanman61
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, Bill, you think he's wrong?

What successes have your policies had since you were drug czar 30 years ago?

Making much progress?
 
DorkusThe2nd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As a person who usually votes republican, but did not vote for Trump,(or Hillary), Pete is one Democrat I could vote for.
 
Gorf the Magnificent
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I remember when Fark headlines used to be clever.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Of course it's farking Bill Bennett.  Seriously, fook that guy.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Pol tab is-a thataway, folks --------------->


No, that's the ignore user button.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DorkusThe2nd: As a person who usually votes republican, but did not vote for Trump,(or Hillary), Pete is one Democrat I could vote for.


Well that's a bad sign
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: DorkusThe2nd: As a person who usually votes republican, but did not vote for Trump,(or Hillary), Pete is one Democrat I could vote for.

Well that's a bad sign


Or not?
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DorkusThe2nd: As a person who usually votes republican, but did not vote for Trump,(or Hillary), Pete is one Democrat I could vote for.


Ladies and Gentleman, the Indiana voter.
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
