(BBC-US)   The plans for the building where MI6 has its headquarters were briefly "misplaced" by a contractor during renovation. The efforts of the shadowy S.T.U.P.I.D. organization were thwarted, and the contractor has since been sacked   (bbc.com) divider line
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mynd you, møøse bites Kan be pretti nasti..
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sacked after everyone else's intelligence agencies got copies.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Balfour Beatty mainly carries out work in the UK, US and Hong Kong and has 26,000 employees worldwide, according to the company's website.

Not anymore I expect.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now everyone will know about the hallway with the rotating knives...
 
Petey4335
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Now everyone will know about the hallway with the rotating knives...


Fark user imageView Full Size
?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
you must sack the people who hired them...let the sacking continue....

/the great sackle of life.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's it, MI6 needs a new headquarters.

Granted, not for this, but just because that is one goddamn ugly building and any excuse for wiping it off the planet is good enough.
 
kcoombs69
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They're also the same contractor that serves 55 Army, Navy and Air Force installations across the US
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just pick them up at the Chinese Embassy. They have copies. Will cost you 50 cents a page though. Photocopy fees.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's good they got this out of the way early.
Now they dont need to leave it on a train or in a bar.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is all planned out that way they can hide what's actually on the blueprints
 
King Something
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
chuckles_sovietly.jpg
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've seen this movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe the French stole them.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
