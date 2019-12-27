 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Your ears are on fire, your warranty is invalid   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Headphones, expensive Apple AirPods, TRS connector, Moving iron speaker, Nicole Tarkovits, Digital audio player, pair of wireless ear buds, ear buds  
•       •       •

653 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2019 at 5:25 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian Tire? They should have renamed that place Chinese Knockoff Depot a long time ago.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe don't stream Celine Dion's greatest hits right out of the box?
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Functions as intended. Obviously these things are intended to faithfully reproduce face-melting guitar solos.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Canadian Tire? They should have renamed that place Chinese Knockoff Depot a long time ago.


What I appreciate about Canadian Tire's electronics section is seeing the drastic difference in quality since they park the questionable off-brand TVs next to the hum-haw versions of major manufacturers.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Might as well go for a soda.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Warranty?

Quality Chinese Engineering strikes again.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It turns out the $20 version of a $220 product is inferior
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why is Canadian Tire on all my Canadian money? Seems odd they would have advertisements on their currency
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"CTVNews.ca has contacted Canadian Tire..."

But they can't hear phones ringing anymore because, well...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's the last time I buy Pineapple products.

/Apple II knockoffs has a ton of fruit names
//Even "Banana"
///Thanks, Opus
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: That's the last time I buy Pineapple products.

/Apple II knockoffs has a ton of fruit names
//Even "Banana"
///Thanks, Opus


"Sorny"
 
morg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They sell electronics? https://www.canadiantire​.ca/en.html
Huh, I guess they outgrew their original purpose and didn't bother to rebrand (probably due to them floating their own currency). Yeah, buyer beware on off-brand products from discount stores.
 
JeffMD
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was Wondering why they were listing such outragiouse prices but then I saw it was Canada.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report