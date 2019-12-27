 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Oh he's dead. He's walking around and breathing, but he's dead
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The haircut will grow out.
Them alimony checks are going to go on and on and on.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
James McGraw, 40, a window cleaner from Portsmouth, wanted revenge on his wife Kelly for giving him a shoddy haircut as a goof.

He's lucky that tattoo will grow out, because a haircut is a permanent life choice, and should not be chosen hastily.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People will mock this dude, but he's really taking one for the team here. Doing something hilarious that will provide joy to internet strangers and unending misery for himself.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh............dear.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
e.lvme.meView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
decision making is not his strong suit.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Could have saved a lot of money and gotten the same message across handily, but he had to be fancy.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It needs some sort of snore lines. I don't know what those look like but it needs them.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How much did that cost? Seems like a lot to spend to permanently piss off your wife.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: How much did that cost? Seems like a lot to spend to permanently piss off your wife.


Never been married, huh?

/ no amount is too much
 
black_knight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
40 year old window cleaner, huh?  Guess he didn't peak in high school after all.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like Tom Arnold and Roseanne to me. Maybe he can use that. The idea is not copyright.
 
CrosswordWithAPen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wonder if National Health covers tat removal?  It will cover his other injuries if he decides to keep it.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
His wife will ask to go along on one of his window washing jobs.  Two go up...one comes down.  Well, they both come down, just not at the same time.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He's walking around and breathing.  Unlike her, apparently.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He has no regrets.  Not z revert.  No regrets at all
 
Report