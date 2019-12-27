 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   Subaru WRX drivers are a bunch of reckless idiots, getting speeding tickets and DUIs more often then any other drivers. But not the Farkers who drive them. They just happen to be above average drivers   (freep.com) divider line
49
    More: Obvious, Subaru Impreza, Subaru, Subaru EJ engine, Hyundai Genesis, Subaru Forester, Subaru Impreza WRX, Hyundai Genesis Coupe, Subaru Legacy  
•       •       •

49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They don't call them Subaru WReX for nothing.
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Politics
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never had a ticket in my STi. Then again, I'm old.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pin Fiften Clob: Politics


Something something only libby libs drive Subarus something something.  I'm not clicking a Freep link to confirm.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The friends I've had who drive or drove them always handled them like rally cars.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drove a WRX for 14 years and didn't get a single ticket.

Rip Bonnie..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/suv
/like a penis
/long vape noise
 
Mad Morf
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: The friends I've had who drive or drove them always handled them like rally cars.


The WRX was a good rally car.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: I drove a WRX for 14 years and didn't get a single ticket.

Rip Bonnie..
[Fark user image 425x318]


You're just not living your life one quarter mile at a time.

I bet you're a busta who narcs on everyone.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dodge Dart?  There are enough Dodge Dart's on the road for them to be top 10 in tickets, or is there one speeding scofflaw and why don't the police arrest him?
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Pin Fiften Clob: Politics

Something something only libby libs drive Subarus something something.  I'm not clicking a Freep link to confirm.


Uh, that's the Detroit Free Press not Free Republic.  FYI
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PluckYew: aleister_greynight: Pin Fiften Clob: Politics

Something something only libby libs drive Subarus something something.  I'm not clicking a Freep link to confirm.

Uh, that's the Detroit Free Press not Free Republic.  FYI


Fark has a nasty habit of displaying a Free Republic tag for all DFP links.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Drive a car like this. You'll never get a ticket.

d2cdo4blch85n8.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I had an STI once, but antibiotics cleared it right up.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Really? I trust Subie drivers on the freeway more than Nissan Altima drivers, who drive like they are being chased by the police, and there's no police.
Sincerely, EVO X driver.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: PluckYew: aleister_greynight: Pin Fiften Clob: Politics

Something something only libby libs drive Subarus something something.  I'm not clicking a Freep link to confirm.

Uh, that's the Detroit Free Press not Free Republic.  FYI

Fark has a nasty habit of displaying a Free Republic tag for all DFP links.


That would explain why it was mysteriously was shunted to the Politics tab.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: PluckYew: aleister_greynight: Pin Fiften Clob: Politics

Something something only libby libs drive Subarus something something.  I'm not clicking a Freep link to confirm.

Uh, that's the Detroit Free Press not Free Republic.  FYI

Fark has a nasty habit of displaying a Free Republic tag for all DFP links.


Because...it's...their...logo
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LovesToSpooge: Drive a car like this. You'll never get a ticket.

[d2cdo4blch85n8.cloudfront.net image 672x372]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lesbians and Colorado granolas drive badly?

/Haven't updated my car stereotypes in a couple decades
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Glitchwerks: PluckYew: aleister_greynight: Pin Fiften Clob: Politics

Something something only libby libs drive Subarus something something.  I'm not clicking a Freep link to confirm.

Uh, that's the Detroit Free Press not Free Republic.  FYI

Fark has a nasty habit of displaying a Free Republic tag for all DFP links.

Because...it's...their...logo


I have no idea and I'm drunk now.  You could be right and probably are.  I defer to you.
 
neapoi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: PluckYew: Glitchwerks: PluckYew: aleister_greynight: Pin Fiften Clob: Politics

Something something only libby libs drive Subarus something something.  I'm not clicking a Freep link to confirm.

Uh, that's the Detroit Free Press not Free Republic.  FYI

Fark has a nasty habit of displaying a Free Republic tag for all DFP links.

Because...it's...their...logo

I have no idea and I'm drunk now.  You could be right and probably are.  I defer to you.


What we need are drunks at the negotiating table with our enemies. They also have to be drunk.

World peace in three minutes flat.

Only works if you get them drunk and keep them there.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Dodge Dart?  There are enough Dodge Dart's on the road for them to be top 10 in tickets, or is there one speeding scofflaw and why don't the police arrest him?


It's per driver.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LovesToSpooge: Drive a car like this. You'll never get a ticket.

[d2cdo4blch85n8.cloudfront.net image 672x372]


Well, that one's definitely not marketed to lesbians like Subarus are.
 
Bowen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wow, am I the only person who has a problem with Mini Cooper drivers?
 
chewd
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Subaru thread!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Who says you need a truck to go muddin?
 
neongoats
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey.. those WRX tools might be shiatheads, but at least they aren't in a SUV
 
Phil McKraken
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PluckYew: aleister_greynight: Pin Fiften Clob: Politics

Something something only libby libs drive Subarus something something.  I'm not clicking a Freep link to confirm.

Uh, that's the Detroit Free Press not Free Republic.  FYI


Freepers Dreepers Creepers
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Humm..  1,2 and 9 rocking a flat 4.  Maybe those drivers are just more honest about admitting to getting a ticket?

My world is flat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Subaru WRX drivers are a bunch of reckless idiots

And you can hear the cars like a 3-pack-a-day smoker, coughing along, from a mile away
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

PluckYew: aleister_greynight: Pin Fiften Clob: Politics

Something something only libby libs drive Subarus something something.  I'm not clicking a Freep link to confirm.

Uh, that's the Detroit Free Press not Free Republic.  FYI


Ahh my mistake.  Thank you.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BigKaboom: Really? I trust Subie drivers on the freeway more than Nissan Altima drivers, who drive like they are being chased by the police, and there's no police.
Sincerely, EVO X driver.


I thought EVO and WRX drivers were mortal enemies?
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BlueBox: Humm..  1,2 and 9 rocking a flat 4.  Maybe those drivers are just more honest about admitting to getting a ticket?

My world is flat.
[Fark user image image 405x147]


I wish they would put the bug eye back in production. Id pay 33k for a brand new one
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LovesToSpooge: Drive a car like this. You'll never get a ticket.

[d2cdo4blch85n8.cloudfront.net image 672x372]


Why is there a purple fortune cookie on the front of that BMW?
 
neongoats
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bowen: Wow, am I the only person who has a problem with Mini Cooper drivers?


They are just bmw drivers in a tiny car with shiattier QA.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TenMilligramInch: Never had a ticket in my STi. Then again, I'm old.


One ticket in my 8 yr old WRX. From some fat bastid cop giving a chickenshiat 7mph over ticket. Bastid.
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Protip: drive what cops like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was more interested in the least ticketed vehicles.  Most of them make perfect sense in they are either slow, blend in well or both.  The Q7 Audi must blend in well because at least around here, the suburban soccer moms who own them tailgate like, well, Audi drivers and if nobody is in front of them they are usually notably above the speed limit.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: BlueBox: Humm..  1,2 and 9 rocking a flat 4.  Maybe those drivers are just more honest about admitting to getting a ticket?

My world is flat.
[Fark user image image 405x147]

I wish they would put the bug eye back in production. Id pay 33k for a brand new one


I won't be getting a new one until they bring back the hatchback. A surprisingly practical little vehicle. Also the most fun car I've ever owned.

/test drove an evo
//45K was waaayyyy too much
///that motor is overboosted too. How many old evos you see on the road?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Inexpensive and Built to Stay that Way"

Not so much these days.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's not fair to judge driving habits by the number of cars being driven getting cited. My 1973 Pinto didn't even make the list, but you should see us go when we get rear-ended.
 
docilej
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

neongoats: Hey.. those WRX tools might be shiatheads, but at least they aren't in a SUV


...or Mustangs.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: BigKaboom: Really? I trust Subie drivers on the freeway more than Nissan Altima drivers, who drive like they are being chased by the police, and there's no police.
Sincerely, EVO X driver.

I thought EVO and WRX drivers were mortal enemies?


There is at least a grudging respect.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

monsatano: Protip: drive what cops like.

[Fark user image image 425x412]


How does the driver get out of the car when parked there?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: I was more interested in the least ticketed vehicles.  Most of them make perfect sense in they are either slow, blend in well or both.  The Q7 Audi must blend in well because at least around here, the suburban soccer moms who own them tailgate like, well, Audi drivers and if nobody is in front of them they are usually notably above the speed limit.


I have never seen a Lexus NX pulled over.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: GardenWeasel: BigKaboom: Really? I trust Subie drivers on the freeway more than Nissan Altima drivers, who drive like they are being chased by the police, and there's no police.
Sincerely, EVO X driver.

I thought EVO and WRX drivers were mortal enemies?

There is at least a grudging respect.


This.  If Subaru hadn't imported the WRX and it sold well Mitsubishi probably wouldn't have imported the EVO.  I really wanted one of each.
 
gojirast
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Shiathead in a WRX was blowing his horn this evening trying to cross against his right of way in front of a bunch of cars trying to make a light. Nearly hit me crossing from one alley to another. I'm disabled. I carry a cane with a 5 lb brass handle. I smacked his headlight. Broke the fark out of it. He gets out. Cop who was out in front of the bar I had just left shouts at him "Sir you're about to go to jail with a felony for assaulting a disabled individual, and another for felony menacing for threatening to run over him with your vehicle. Sir I am telling your right now that I watched that whole thing and you need to leave immediately." Guy  tucks his tail and leaves. Cop tells me "have a good night sir."  No ticket or jail time for anyone, and an asshole probably shiat himself driving home. It was a good night.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TenMilligramInch: Never had a ticket in my STi. Then again, I'm old.


Sexually transmitted infection?
You cant get ticketed for that.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

monsatano: Protip: drive what cops like.

[Fark user image 425x412]


As the owner of a Charger Scat Pack I wonder how Dodge is not higher with Chargers and Challengers as they are cheap, ubiquitous and are driven by idiots. I almost got pushed into a wall today by another Charger while I was getting on the freeway. Maybe its just my area but I almost got a different car due to the stigma associated with the drivers and quite frankly I am not helping the situation.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gojirast: Shiathead in a WRX was blowing his horn this evening trying to cross against his right of way in front of a bunch of cars trying to make a light. Nearly hit me crossing from one alley to another. I'm disabled. I carry a cane with a 5 lb brass handle. I smacked his headlight. Broke the fark out of it. He gets out. Cop who was out in front of the bar I had just left shouts at him "Sir you're about to go to jail with a felony for assaulting a disabled individual, and another for felony menacing for threatening to run over him with your vehicle. Sir I am telling your right now that I watched that whole thing and you need to leave immediately." Guy  tucks his tail and leaves. Cop tells me "have a good night sir."  No ticket or jail time for anyone, and an asshole probably shiat himself driving home. It was a good night.


Did everyone stand and clap after?
 
