Fire at fish farm released a bunch of salmon into the wild.
    Atlantic salmon, Fish farming, Canadian fish farm, Vancouver Island  
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
joepennerlives
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Someone obviously wanted to see if they could save a step and get smoked salmon to start breeding in the wild.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And about this time of the year, the Salmon naturally become rebellious. In what is described by leading zoologists as a "beautiful, graceful process", the Salmon almost invariably develop a love for thrash metal and spontaneous arson. Soon, they'll be free to join the rest of the migration, as soon as "the man's walls" are down...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
shiat. This is exactly the kind of thing that we worry about with fish farms. The antibiotic stuffed farm fish with their diseases and appetites get out into the open water and compete with the wild fish and decimate the native species.

Don't buy farmed fish. Don't support these open pen operations.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The IT Crowd - Fire at a Sea Parks
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
sprgrss
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I see Watershed Watch Salmon Society is up to their usual sky is falling bullshiat.  There is no more risk of parasites or diseases in farm raised salmon as there are in wild fish.  Also, using mass die offs of farm raised fish as a basis for alarm doesn't compute with reality.  If the fish are triploided, as they should be, there is zero risk of cross breeding between the stocks.  Sea pens are also more generally better than land based pens.

Blaming farm raised Atlantic Salmon for the current plight of Pacific Salmon is nothing more than an attempt to scapegoat for decades of terrible fishery management.
 
jimjays
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How does a fish farm catch fire? I wouldn't have thought it happens. I'm no detective, but they often look for motive, who most benefits from a suspicious incident. In this case it appears to be the sea lions feasting on the salmon...
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: shiat. This is exactly the kind of thing that we worry about with fish farms. The antibiotic stuffed farm fish with their diseases and appetites get out into the open water and compete with the wild fish and decimate the native species.

Don't buy farmed fish. Don't support these open pen operations.


Yeah, and how about not farming Atlantic Salmon on the Pacific.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: And about this time of the year, the Salmon naturally become rebellious. In what is described by leading zoologists as a "beautiful, graceful process", the Salmon almost invariably develop a love for thrash metal and spontaneous arson. Soon, they'll be free to join the rest of the migration, as soon as "the man's walls" are down...


I'm sure Ray Troll did an illustration of that.   I have "Humpies from Hell" framed on my wall.
 
Cormee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

joepennerlives: Someone obviously wanted to see if they could save a step and get smoked salmon to start breeding in the wild.


Just for the halibut
 
sprgrss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Yeah, and how about not farming Atlantic Salmon on the Pacific.


Atlantic Salmon, even if they haven't gone through the triploid process are not likely to set themselves up as an invasive species.  In  the past they tried, tried really hard, to establish Atlantic Salmon populations in the Pacific Northwest, it failed miserably.  Even within the native range of Atlantic Salmon, attempts to reintroduce in areas where they have been extirpated have failed.  On the other end, Pacific Salmon are really good at establishing themselves in new habitats.
 
