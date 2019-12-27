 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Looks like there'll be no more fun, fun, fun, on the Autobahn   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

1215 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2019 at 7:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Most of it already has limits, only a small percentage are still flat outl

Please dont take those from us.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark you Subby. I thought they were banning weekend trucker parties.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll be that guy: the actual lyrics are "fahren, fahren, fahren auf der Autobahn."

/I thought it was "fun fun fun" for decades.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Flat out driving on the Autobahn is what makes Germany Germany.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Germans can handle it; they get better driver training and aren't texting at the wheel.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad, brother and I were visiting in 1990 - we were driving an Opal and I swear some guy in a shiatbox Lada passed us doing 180.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Autobahn - Girlfriends Toe - (I Am The Walrus Mix) - The Big Lebowski
Youtube SEVrCshh7a0
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Nazi party set a national speed limit of 37 mph...

Germany hasn't fully adopted the American Measurement System yet, but there is evidence they are slowly inching toward it
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: I'll be that guy: the actual lyrics are "fahren, fahren, fahren auf der Autobahn."

/I thought it was "fun fun fun" for decades.


Heck, I thought it was referring to the Beach Boys song for some unknown reason.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: I'll be that guy: the actual lyrics are "fahren, fahren, fahren auf der Autobahn."

/I thought it was "fun fun fun" for decades.


Their concert was lots of fun. Fun fun fun.
 
jefferator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never forget doing 130MPH in a nice Merc.........loitered in the fast lane too long and some guy came up on me doing much much more......I have never loitered in a fast lane again.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cat reading newspaper:
"I should visit Germany soon and rent a Mercedes for a day, before they change the speed limits."
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aquabahn
Youtube R9hFNUIiUKg
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always thought that was an odd song.

And we'll have fun fun fun
when her daddy takes her t-shirt away...

I may have heard that wrong.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: AliceBToklasLives: I'll be that guy: the actual lyrics are "fahren, fahren, fahren auf der Autobahn."

/I thought it was "fun fun fun" for decades.

Heck, I thought it was referring to the Beach Boys song for some unknown reason.


"No! Someone else told me that they [the misinterpreters] thought the way we speak in German, 'Fahren,' which means driving, sounds like the English word, 'fun.' 'Fahren fahren fahren,' 'fun fun fun.' That is wrong. But it works. Driving is fun. We had no speed limit on the autobahn, we could race through the highways, through the Alps, so yes, fahren fahren fahren, fun fun fun. But it wasn't anything to do with the Beach Boys! We used to drive a lot, we used to listen to the sound of driving, the wind, passing cars and lorries, the rain, every moment the sounds around you are changing, and the idea was to rebuild those sounds on the synth.[1] "
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cant generate revenue by allowing citizens to use  their own discretion.

One more win for nanny staters.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EbBRj​W​6O_ng

Saint Etienne - Like A Motorway (Live)
Youtube qGByDgfTQtA


https://youtu.be/sl9nsuP9ciY?t=921
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: I'll be that guy: the actual lyrics are "fahren, fahren, fahren auf der Autobahn."

/I thought it was "fun fun fun" for decades.


I remember seeing them on TV with that song in the mid-to-late 70s. Was it on the Tomorrow show with Tom Snyder? Or Weekend with Linda Ellerbee? Google seems to say Midnight Special, but I didn't watch that show much.
 
nanim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
currently only 5% is speed unrestricted anyway
 
morg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I went 153mph on the autobahn in 2000 rental Opel Vectra (Tauraus equivalent, maybe?) and I started feeling scared when I could feel the car bouncing a bit, as if it were going over balloons.
 
ObviousBear
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They have been asking for tempo limits since I can remember, and every few years a proposal gets shut down. Just this summer a motion got denied. It's still good for a bit of publicity and "See voters? I was for a limit!" without the risk for actually being at fault.
Plus the 55% number is an ass pull. The question was worded so general that even supporting a 300km/h limit would count as support.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

morg: I went 153mph on the autobahn in 2000 rental Opel Vectra (Tauraus equivalent, maybe?) and I started feeling scared when I could feel the car bouncing a bit, as if it were going over balloons.


I did 185 in Cutlass olds, the one  with the quad 4 engine, on 35E right before Dallas . From then on it made a clacking sound.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Scheisse.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jefferator: Never forget doing 130MPH in a nice Merc.........loitered in the fast lane too long and some guy came up on me doing much much more......I have never loitered in a fast lane again.


It really is ridiculous how quickly they go from a speck in the mirror to screaming past.
 
TKM
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Part of the recent Yellow Jacket revolt in France was due to the Shiny New 80 KPH Speed Limit.

What do Germans do better than the French?

https://newmobility.news/2019/06/07/f​r​ench-parliament-agrees-to-raise-speed-​limit-of-80-kph/
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report