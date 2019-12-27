 Skip to content
(WJRT)   Kevin Bacon is missing   (abc12.com) divider line
19
    Amusing, Genesee County, Michigan, Clayton Township, Genesee County, Michigan, Kevin Bacon, Swartz Creek, Michigan, Flint Township, Michigan  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB/

I'm in a feature-length film with Charles Dierkop who was in a flick with Elias Koteas who was in a flick with Kevin Bacon.  Not the one who is missing.

/CSB
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just ask 6 random people where he is.

Problem solved.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn Graboids!
 
Pick13
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
That is a really hard 25
 
bluewave69
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Met a girl at a hostel in Victoria,bc once and we where talking about Six degrees of separationshe didn't know about it so i explain it. she was from montreal and me from ottawa then i go ok like the only person i know in Montreal is my buddy X, her eyes pop out she actually had dated X.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
CSB

I have an entry on the IMDB for a short film I did some years ago.
One of the guys who did a voice in the cartoon, also did some work on a Kevin Bacon movie.

So with that film, I made myself only 2 degrees away from Kevin Bacon.

/CSB

//Not this Kevin Bacon.  The real one.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Damn, Graboids finally got him
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"A K-9 searched the area for Bacon"
 
starlost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i'm a 25 year old guy with a very receding hairline. i think i should dye it purple.
 
Bslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

RIP
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Damn Graboids!


I read that in Chang's voice.

iv1.lisimg.comView Full Size
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bluewave69: Met a girl at a hostel in Victoria,bc once and we where talking about Six degrees of separationshe didn't know about it so i explain it. she was from montreal and me from ottawa then i go ok like the only person i know in Montreal is my buddy X, her eyes pop out she actually had dated X.


Cool you knew Malcolm.  Didnt know he was in Montreal ever.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bluewave69: Met a girl at a hostel in Victoria,bc once and we where talking about Six degrees of separationshe didn't know about it so i explain it. she was from montreal and me from ottawa then i go ok like the only person i know in Montreal is my buddy X, her eyes pop out she actually had dated X.


So he gave it to her?
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Better headline:

One degree of separation
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Out of the frying pan, into the fire.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just ask 5 people where he is.
 
