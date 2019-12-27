 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Bride and groom release doves during their marriage ceremony, then the doves plummet to the ground, thereby predicting the likely end of the couple's marriage   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

594 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2019 at 2:35 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is what it looks like when doves die?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And so it was foretold.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Probably one of those pop up windmills--they are a veritable nazi holocaust for birds I hear.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hate it when bourgeoisie idiots use animals or birds as props for their stupid wedding ceremonies.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
SHOCKING MOMENT!
WATCH THE FULL VIDEO!

*clicks play* waiting...waiting...waiting...

Video plays and cuts off right as they release them so you can't see what happens.

....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I find it oddly satisfying the whole incident was posted to a website whose main icon is a legless outline of a dead bird
 
ComaToast
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's all that rice people throw at weddings that explodes the dove's digestive system. I read about this on the internet so it's true and why I only throw Christmas fruitcakes. You don't hear about doves being killed by those, unless you aim right.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The bird is doing an interpretive dance of the grooms life.

Cliff Notes: Released from the caring hands of his mother, he achieves freedom and experiences blue sky for a brief and starts to open his wings a moment being captured, marrying, compressed and secured in a death grip of responsibility, and finally falling back to earth and laying dead on the cold hard pavement in front of family and friends wondering what his wife did to him.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I hate it when bourgeoisie idiots use animals or birds as props for their stupid wedding ceremonies.

I hate it when bourgeoisie idiots use animals or birds as props for their stupid wedding ceremonies.


/ftfy
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I hate it when bourgeoisie idiots use animals or birds as props for their stupid wedding ceremonies.


It would be interesting if the ceremony ended with the uncaging of ten ravenous alligators
 
SBinRR
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The groom's bird successfully flies into the air, but the bride and guests watch on in horror as her dove plummets straight towards the ground instead.

This is clearly the groom's fault.
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You're not being romantic.  You're not creating a special moment.  You're abusing innocent animals who have no idea what's going on, and you should be punished for it severely.  farking shiatpiles.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A coin flip would have been just as predictive and a whole lot cheaper.
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe train them like pigeons. They just fly home.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

berylman: .

It would be interesting if the ceremony ended with the uncaging of ten ravenous alligators


Actually I think they should end with a gang bang
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report