(WFLA Tampa Bay)   The list that no Farker will want to miss reading; this years compilation of the craziest "Florida man" stories   (wfla.com) divider line
gojirast
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All seem to be Tampa/Orlando area stories. North Florida Man gets up to far worse.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's tl;dr isn't it?
 
Keys dude
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not even close subby.

Southernmost Florida Man here.
 
CrosswordWithAPen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gojirast: All seem to be Tampa/Orlando area stories. North Florida Man gets up to far worse.


North Florida Man votes for Matt Gaetz!
/Well, not all of us.  Just the ones who were happy to finish high school and all that learnin'.
 
Report