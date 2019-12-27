 Skip to content
(ABC Action News)   Dispatcher gives kidney to coworker for Christmas. Not sure how returns would work if it doesn't fit   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, like that's going to make up for stealing my puddings from the breakroom fridge.

NICE TRY!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Oh, like that's going to make up for stealing my puddings from the breakroom fridge.

NICE TRY!


Could be worse
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what their saying is that if you live in the area to be patient if your calling for assistance. They're down 2 dispatchers.

/local deputy here asked me if I was interested in returning to that job as they were hiring - desperate mode. That job is for a select few. I did my time dispatching for the confused peoples of the general public but thanks for asking.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why aren't we giving inmates time off for donating kidneys?????? Volunteer Lee of course
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
All good stuff.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report