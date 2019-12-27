 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRTV Great Falls)   Subby has never seen satellites that look like that in the night sky   (krtv.com) divider line
13
    More: Strange, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Sun, Satellite, GREAT FALLS, likely small satellites, Atmosphere, row of bright lights, Space Launch Complex  
•       •       •

870 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2019 at 2:20 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just bill me for the bandwidth.
Now.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I'm not sayin it's aliens..."
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's just Elon Musk managing to fark up radio astronomy and optical astronomy and giving fools something to puzzle about, all at the same time.  After all, what's the point of being a billionaire if you can't fark things up on a global scale?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bets on a Kessler event?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Greedy bastard.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not strange. Musk's satellites have been in the news for months.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't worry, it's just the new Space Force planetary defense ring.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think Starlink birds fly too low for a real Kessler event to happen. That's part of their design, they fly "molnya" orbits that are lower altitude so their power and weight requirements are less, thus making them cheaper. But they require a complicated ground station that can track them... unless you have so damn many of them, relaying between each other, that the ground station  can  be cheap and fixed and just keep hopping between them as they pass over.

Anyway, I think they fly low enough that they can only fark each other up, not the birds flying higher or in geosynch.

It really really is going to fark up the night sky when all these are up there, not jus Musks, but Bezos' birds and the Chinese, etc.

I also have to wonder about defense applications of a flying interferometer system  with a  baseline the size of low Earth orbit...
 
robodog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Bets on a Kessler event?


Zero, they are in an extremely low orbit, natural decay will be measured in months.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mattj1984: It's not strange. Musk's satellites have been in the news for months.


Submitter has a strange definition of that word.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rocky Boy, Lodgepole?  Is it just me, or does Montana have some vaguely homoerotic city names?
 
Spectrum
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've seen them several times. It helps if you know where and when to look. My wife said that they look like Santa Claus.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report