(UPI)   If you parked your car in the middle of a pedestrian walkway, police would like to have a word with you   (upi.com) divider line
8
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wedge it like you stole it!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Driver:

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Because not much good ever happens after midnight.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Perhaps you should get a Smart car if you like driving down pedestrian walkways?
 
morg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Look Betty, don't start up with your white zone shiat again. There's just no stopping in a white zone.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
s3.castbox.fmView Full Size

Simpson's did it.
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
mrwgifs.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Because not much good ever happens after midnight.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report