Beyond meat will make men grow mega moobs. The joke is on them, most Farkers already sport them
    Milk, Breast, Estrogen, Soybean, nutrition researcher, growing popularity of the Impossible Burger, glasses of soy milk, Nutrition  
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know I'm not a fancy veterinarian like the one in the article, but estrogen doesn't come from plants and I'd like an actual scientific study before I jump to any conclusions.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if Livestock News says it, it must be true!
 
oldernell [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably some in all the chemicals they process it with to make it taste and texture like meat.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.slidesharecdn.comView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In short, the Impossible Burger is a genetically modified organism filled with calorie-dense oils that can make a man grow breasts if eaten in sufficient quantity "

Eating real beef burgers can make men grow boobs if eaten in sufficient quantity

/oh and fark your GMO scaremongering
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
His name is Robert Paulson.

His name is Robert Paulson.

His name is Robert Paulson.

His name is Robert Paulson.

His name is Robert Paulson.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
must.....not.....GIS.......mega.....bo​ob.......man......
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just six glasses of soy milk per day has enough estrogen to grow boobs on a male. That's the equivalent of eating four impossible whoppers per day.

If I'm eating four impossible whoppers a day, I doubt boobs are going to be my biggest problem.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've been a vegetarian for over 4 decades, I do eat a lot of soy, but I work out a lot and  I'm well muscled.  Man boobs are the furthest thing I even think about, let along worry about.  I also have to add, when I hear unfounded accusations such as this or in politics, all I say is "Prove it or retract the comment", (Trump is a good example of don't believe a thing he says, unless he can prove it)!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Just six glasses of soy milk per day has enough estrogen to grow boobs on a male. That's the equivalent of eating four impossible whoppers per day.

If I'm eating four impossible whoppers a day, I doubt boobs are going to be my biggest problem.


4 real meat whoppers a day and you're getting moobs anyway.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
40% of India are vegetarian. That's what, 400 million men and women and children. If boobs were a byproduct, wouldn't we see something? All I know is they reproduce like crazy over there and keep on not eating meat.
 
wage0048
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Joe USer: I know I'm not a fancy veterinarian like the one in the article, but estrogen doesn't come from plants and I'd like an actual scientific study before I jump to any conclusions.


Especially if that study can explain how something I won't be eating will have any effect on my man boobs at all.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: must.....not.....GIS.......mega.....b​o​ob.......man......


Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't worry, got ya covered.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've read the nutrition breakdown for a whopper and an impossible whopper. Very little difference.
Thanks but, no thanks. I'll stick with beef.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: markie_farkie: must.....not.....GIS.......mega.....bo​ob.......man......

[Fark user image 850x510]
Don't worry, got ya covered.


God damn you.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did the alt-right/incels try to push this ridiculous talking point about soy?
 
HawgWild [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh, it's that "soy boy" bullshiat.

Yeah, y'all can f*ck right off ...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure Impossible Burgers didn't exist when I grew a pair of impressive man honkers. Chickens with a ridiculous amount of growth hormones and antibiotics sure did, though. Maybe Livestock News can take a look into that.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Internet Comment Etiquette: "Soy Boys"
Youtube ArAQxXJPD3Q


/nsfw language
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HawgWild: Oh, it's that "soy boy" bullshiat.

Yeah, y'all can f*ck right off ...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tri-State Livestock News is one of the preferred news outlets at Bovine University.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaliFinn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Eating normal berders hasn't kept Trump titless
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

wat
 
Subtonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: 40% of India are vegetarian. That's what, 400 million men and women and children. If boobs were a byproduct, wouldn't we see something? All I know is they reproduce like crazy over there and keep on not eating meat.


Roughly 50% of all Indians have breasts. Your argument is invalid.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This headline needed a Boobies tag.
 
FiftyTonsOfFlax
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Finally, a cheap alternative to Estradiol. I can live my life in the body I always wanted to now :')
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So what's the problem?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cman: "In short, the Impossible Burger is a genetically modified organism filled with calorie-dense oils that can make a man grow breasts if eaten in sufficient quantity "

Eating real beef burgers can make men grow boobs if eaten in sufficient quantity

/oh and fark your GMO scaremongering


Nothing is more GMO than industrialized beef. With the added benefits of accelerating the destruction of both effective antibiotics and the farking Amazon.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I mean ... who DOESN'T like boobs?! EVERYONE likes boobs!
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Joe USer: I know I'm not a fancy veterinarian like the one in the article, but estrogen doesn't come from plants and I'd like an actual scientific study before I jump to any conclusions.


My friend survived an estrogen-sensitive type of lady cancer and she was told by her oncologist to avoid soy forever. She can't eat edamame, can't use soy sauce, etc. Because of the plant-based estrogen compounds in soy beans.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: [Fark user image image 365x750]
wat


You hit the little arrows underneath the comment count. Pics to go with the articles is a new-ish feature that you can enable for everything.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: 40% of India are vegetarian. That's what, 400 million men and women and children. If boobs were a byproduct, wouldn't we see something? All I know is they reproduce like crazy over there and keep on not eating meat.


Huh. Defense of vegetarianism while being proudly racist. A rare double play indeed.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There is no soy in Beyond meat, and almost none in the Impossible Burgers.
In fact, the part of the soybean plant that is used in Impossible Burgers is from the roots.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's great! I can reduce my carbon footprint and free my wife from my literal clutches. win-win!
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Nadie_AZ: 40% of India are vegetarian. That's what, 400 million men and women and children. If boobs were a byproduct, wouldn't we see something? All I know is they reproduce like crazy over there and keep on not eating meat.

Huh. Defense of vegetarianism while being proudly racist. A rare double play indeed.


You know who else was a racist vegetarian?
 
FiftyTonsOfFlax
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BumpInTheNight: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Nadie_AZ: 40% of India are vegetarian. That's what, 400 million men and women and children. If boobs were a byproduct, wouldn't we see something? All I know is they reproduce like crazy over there and keep on not eating meat.

Huh. Defense of vegetarianism while being proudly racist. A rare double play indeed.

You know who else was a racist vegetarian?


Is it too late to nominate this for fark comment of the year?
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BumpInTheNight: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Nadie_AZ: 40% of India are vegetarian. That's what, 400 million men and women and children. If boobs were a byproduct, wouldn't we see something? All I know is they reproduce like crazy over there and keep on not eating meat.

Huh. Defense of vegetarianism while being proudly racist. A rare double play indeed.

You know who else was a racist vegetarian?


Ooh, I know! It was on Hannity last night, it's Obama!
 
