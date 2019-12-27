 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   "Yes, I'd like to order a Big Mac, a number 9 and two 1s. And please hurry"   (cnn.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Police, United States, Sheriff, Safe Place program, police investigation, Youth, Criminal Investigation Department, Constable  
•       •       •

387 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2019 at 7:25 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Thumbs up
 
Dibikad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good on the employees. Wasn't even aware of this Safe Place program they have, but that's pretty awesome. A little surprised the guy didn't get hit with kidnapping as well.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I doubt even the jadest cynic could shiat on this.  It's a story of success with quick police response and, apparently, highly trained employees.

Fortune favors the prepared.  It looks like the PD and the McDonald's employees were highly prepared.  Thumbs up.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: I doubt even the jadest cynic could shiat on this...


You must be new here.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Big Smoke still hungry.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The kidnapper has enough face tattoos to confidently suggest he will never in his life pay taxes.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"YOU WANT ME TO HELP YOU?  GO AHEAD AND PULL INTO THE DRIVE THROUGH SPOT AND WE'LL GET SOMEBODY OUT THERE RIGHT AWAY, OK?  MA'AM?"
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I swear I thought this was going to be a Rudy Giuliani thread.
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As far

Dibikad: Good on the employees. Wasn't even aware of this Safe Place program they have, but that's pretty awesome. A little surprised the guy didn't get hit with kidnapping as well.


Every McDonald's I've ever been to has had a "Safe Place" sign on it.  I think it should be a mandatory thing for every restaurant.  Never actually heard of someone needing to use it before, but I'm glad it was there.  Also, it's extremely concerning that he hasn't been charged with kidnapping since he obviously made someone go somewhere against their will under threat of violence.  Maybe they'll charge him later after they've done a more thorough investigation.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She was actually asking for Pepsi, but the drive-thru worker misheard her over the speaker.
 
Throbelisk
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Billy Liar: "YOU WANT ME TO HELP YOU?  GO AHEAD AND PULL INTO THE DRIVE THROUGH SPOT AND WE'LL GET SOMEBODY OUT THERE RIGHT AWAY, OK?  MA'AM?"


The fark are you talking about?  The guy she was with made her leave the restaurant and go through the drive-thru, not the staff.  Reading is hard, huh?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm still have yet to encounter the moment when i think "yeah I'm mid-execution of my armed kidnapping plan, but my want of Le Royale with cheese simply can't wait another minute "
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report