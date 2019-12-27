 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Hot sauce recalled over explosion hazard, and not just in the bathroom later   (bbc.com) divider line
11
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*reads article* Sriracha? I'm sorry, I thought you said hot sauce.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hipster Tabasco" lol
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 544x589]


When red goes in and red comes out, you know it's good.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, I'm on board with the funnies, but getting an eye full of Sriracha because the fermentation continued and gas built up pushing it out when you opened the bottle would SUCK. It might not be hot to eat but I can guarantee you it would be plenty hot if it hit you in the eye!
 
amb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read headline and thought must be a fermented hot sauce was bottled while still fermenting.

Yep that is what it was. Fermenting foods/beverages need pressure release valves or the like.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Ok, I'm on board with the funnies, but getting an eye full of Sriracha because the fermentation continued and gas built up pushing it out when you opened the bottle would SUCK. It might not be hot to eat but I can guarantee you it would be plenty hot if it hit you in the eye!


Vorsicht scharf - Knallerfrauen mit Martina Hill | Die 3. Staffel
Youtube z-KzGKoLHXk

I'm sure it'd be fine.
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Torgue approves.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I just skip the middle part by installing the sriracha directly in the bidet.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: "Hipster Tabasco" lol


I'd always heard it referred to as "Hipster Ketchup".
 
Report