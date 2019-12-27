 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Disney cast members in costume as Mickey, Minnie, and Donald Duck say tourists inappropriately touched them. Hey, Duck: running around without pants is asking for trouble   (apnews.com) divider line
32
    More: Creepy, Walt Disney World Resort, Walt Disney, The Walt Disney Company, Mickey Mouse, Walt Disney World employees, Orlando, Florida, Donald Duck, Who Framed Roger Rabbit  
•       •       •

572 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2019 at 12:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really?  Went with Creepy over Florida tag?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All that AND $2.35/hr?!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The incidents come after a 51-year-old man was arrested in November...

Boone Scheer told the Sentinel his mother-in-law patted Mickey to prove to her nearly 2-year-old nervous grandson...

She alerted her supervisors and identified pictures of the 61-year-old man ...

A woman in her 60s asked if she could kiss Donald Duck...

WTF? What is it about people my age* (I'm closing in on 60) that gives them a sense of entitlement to molest an actor in a theme park?

*Yeah, no age given for the mother-in-law, and that one sounds more like carelessness than intent.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you go to Disneyland, just find this woman and stick with her.

I gave the drop-dead GORGEOUS Queen a MIRROR at Disneyland!
Youtube b038OArXRN8
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The woman inside the Mickey Mouse costume went to the hospital with neck injuries caused by a grandmother patting the character's head"

How do they even bring that up without providing a picture of the grandma when it's pertinent to the story?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put on a mascot  costume and the part of people's brain that identifies you as a person shuts off.

I was helping out an event at a resort and they needed someone in the suit; being low-rent, I literally suited up in full view of young kids. The moment that head was on the kids charged and started punching me, with the parents thinking this was the best thing ever to film.

Everyone there knew exactly who was in the suit but the moment you're in it, they mentally just registered me as an object. It was really hard not to tell the parents off.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how the actor in the Princess Jasmine costume fares.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like Westworld.  What's the problem?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Everyone should feel safe at work, and we encourage Cast Members to come forward in any uncomfortable situation," said Disney spokeswoman Andrea Finger"

Wow.  This article just keeps on giving.
I'mma go read some more.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minnie Mouse posed for pictures with a man and his wife from Minnesota. Minnie Mouse gave the man a hug and he groped her chest three times

I understand you are testing the water but Minnie isn't in the mood for a 3way
 
goat012006
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: If you go to Disneyland, just find this woman and stick with her.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/b038OArX​RN8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Phew...you aren't kidding. I know she's wearing a ton of makeup and all, but from where I stand she is drop dead gorgeous.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rumor had it that this is why Mickey left Minnie. The real story: she was f*cking Goofy.
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still maintain that adults going to a Disney park without children is a clear sign of mental illness and should be grounds for uneducated institutionalization. There is nothing sadder than people over the age of 13 who are obsessed with Disney cartoons.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bigmemes.funnyjunk.comView Full Size
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife helped in characters for a bit at a different park.  This is not unusual or abnormal, at ALL.  Just like someone said above: you cease becoming a person and become a thing.  It still boggles my mind though as generally people adore or love the characters or persona's they are doing these things too.  Why would you want to grope someone/thing that you love?

/Thats besides the point that they are almost ALWAYS animals which begs a large number of additional questions...
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lf....if ! l was going to make a grab it would be on Elastigirl !!!
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um I'll pass on hugging or touching anybody/thing that ain't "Real"!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

She started it for me.......
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Minnie Mouse gave the man a hug and he groped her chest three times, according to the sheriff's incident report.... it wasn't the first time the man's name had been raised by Disney World employees...The man also had "an inappropriate interaction with a cast member" Dec. 5 at the Magic Kingdom...
Disney took some action to ban the man, who is a Disney Vacation Club member, from the theme parks. "As a result, he was trespassed from all of Walt Disney World property, to exclude the Saratoga Springs resort," the sheriff's report said.

So if I'm reading this correctly, it's a No Holds Barred Grope-a-Thon over at Disney's Saratoga Springs.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, once in Animal Kingdom at Disney World, there was a lady completely obsessed with Donald Duck...That explorer hat he was wearing must have made her hot! She kept chasing after him...we were trying to get a picture with him, and she kept trying to drape all over him! The photographer finally got her away...I think she would have ducked him right then and there...even in public view! Creepy as fark! So I have no doubts about this article!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all part of the job.  If I can't cop a feel on a Disney princess, then why did I pay all that money?

/amirite?
//guys?
///
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I prefer the mouse's cousin, Mickey Rat.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What always bothers me about these stories is that when gramps gropes a server or costumed performer his wife is almost always with him at the time? Like holy shiat if he acts this way in front of his wife what must the farking lunatic get up to if he's alone?
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my girlfriends was Goofy for 4 years at Disney World. She said people goosed her, girls following her around thinking there was a guy in there, grabbed her all the time. She finally quit cuz she got sick of the bullshiat.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: What always bothers me about these stories is that when gramps gropes a server or costumed performer his wife is almost always with him at the time? Like holy shiat if he acts this way in front of his wife what must the farking lunatic get up to if he's alone?


Could gramps just claim dementia? Asking for a friend.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: What always bothers me about these stories is that when gramps gropes a server or costumed performer his wife is almost always with him at the time? Like holy shiat if he acts this way in front of his wife what must the farking lunatic get up to if he's alone?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: If you go to Disneyland, just find this woman and stick with her.

[YouTube video: I gave the drop-dead GORGEOUS Queen a MIRROR at Disneyland!]


Sigh.....Off to rub one out.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lusiphur: I still maintain that adults going to a Disney park without children is a clear sign of mental illness and should be grounds for uneducated institutionalization. There is nothing sadder than people over the age of 13 who are obsessed with Disney cartoons.


The same could be said for people flocking to a single location to numb or obliterate their ability to rationally think.

Also known as a bar.  Or Fark.

Let's not get into the people who setup in-house shrines to specific types of alcohol, like Whiskey.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can't they just tell them to duck off.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've read about the cast at the Mouses House getting grabbed before, it seems that old men tourists can't help but feel up their fantasies from years ago, but 90% of the employees don't do anything about it. They report the situation, guards will throw the offender off the property and other measures will be taken, but curiously enough, none of the molested ever press charges.

It's almost as if they've been told not to press charges. I mean, to have the local paper full of grab and go cases would not help Disney's Image at all.

Since this is not the first report I've read concerning touchy tourists and Disney costumed employees, their actions just might be encouraging molesters and grabbers to do it more since no one goes to jail.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lusiphur: I still maintain that adults going to a Disney park without children is a clear sign of mental illness and should be grounds for uneducated institutionalization. There is nothing sadder than people over the age of 13 who are obsessed with Disney cartoons.


There is more to Disney than the Magic Kingdom. Other parks have some adult-oriented attractions and restaurants.

My wife and I went down to Disney with our nephew and his grandmother a few years ago and we took one day to walk around Epcot by ourselves.  We had a good time and ate at a nice restaurant with entertainment that was not child-apprioriate.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report